Fraud News Network Surpasses 100,000 Milestone Downloads Across Ios And Android As Investor Demand For Real-Time Fraud Intelligence Surges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dedicated mobile investigative platform reaches adoption milestone amid investor interest in transparency and forensic due diligence.

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fraud News Network (FNN), the specialized mobile intelligence and consumer protection platform founded by forensic researcher and financial fraud investigator Barry Minkow, announced today that it has surpassed 100,000 cumulative downloads and installs across the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The platform achieved this milestone within a few months of its launch, reflecting growing interest in independent forensic analysis, regulatory warnings and alerts covering complex financial matters, including Regulation D private placements, commercial real estate syndications and alternative investment funds.

According to developer analytics and app store metrics, the platform has recorded more than 100,122 combined installs and downloads, including an active installed base exceeding 50,000 devices on Google Play, alongside adoption across iOS devices nationwide.

Democratizing Institutional-Grade Due Diligence

Designed to help bridge the gap between regulatory enforcement actions and retail investor awareness, the Fraud News Network app provides access to:



Breaking Investigative Bulletins: Updates on civil enforcement actions, court filings, receiver reports and emerging schemes.

Forensic Capital Stack and Syndicate Breakdowns: Analysis of debt covenants, leverage and promissory note risks associated with private placements. Whistleblower and Due Diligence Resources: Access to public record databases, county filings and reporting channels to help users evaluate sponsors before committing capital.

“Surpassing 100,000 downloads confirms a profound shift in the marketplace: everyday investors and professionals are no longer willing to rely solely on glossy marketing decks or self-reported track records,” said Barry Minkow, Founder and Chief Investigator at Fraud News Network.“Investors want primary-source verification, lien analysis, and hard forensic truths before their money is locked up. Hitting six figures in downloads reinforces that Fraud News Network is rapidly becoming an indispensable shield for investors navigating high-risk markets.”

Following coverage across media outlets including MSN, StreetInsider and TechBullion, FNN plans to introduce additional mobile features in the coming quarter, including community alert submissions, searchable public filings databases and interactive forensic video briefings.

Availability

The Fraud News Network app is available for download through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.



Apple App Store: Google Play Store:

About Fraud News Network

Fraud News Network (FNN) is a multimedia and investigative news platform focused on white-collar financial crime, private placement offerings and financial syndications. Through public record research, title examinations and commercial loan note reviews, FNN provides retail investors, accredited institutions and regulatory observers with investigative information to support their due diligence and understanding of potential financial risks.

Media Contact:

Barry Minkow

Fraud News Network

Email: ...

Website: FraudNewsNetwork.com

Las Vegas, Nevada

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