The Whistler Unveils New Triple Oak Irish Whiskey And Premium Packaging Across Its Trilogy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Whistler Trilogy – Irish Whiskey, Honey Liqueur, and Irish Cream – Debuts a Refreshed, Premium Look









COUNTY MEATH, Ireland, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family-owned Boann Distillery introduces The Whistler Triple Oak, a triple-distilled Irish whiskey crafted using the brand's "Triple Triple" philosophy: triple blend, triple cask. Produced in small batches in Ireland's historic Boyne Valley, Triple Oak combines three styles of Irish whiskey and three cask maturations for exceptional balance, depth, and flavor.

The Whistler Triple Oak (40% ABV | SRP $29.99) blends single pot still, single malt, and single grain whiskeys matured in bourbon, Oloroso sherry, and PX sherry casks to deliver rich sweetness, fruit character, and warming spice.

“With Triple Oak, we wanted to unite the spice of single pot still, the depth of single malt, and the sweetness of single grain,” says Peter Cooney, co-founder and director of Boann Distillery.“Bourbon, Oloroso, and PX casks each add character, but the real craft is finding balance. We're proud to create a whiskey that's approachable, versatile, and great value.”

The launch also marks the Trilogy Collection's transition to a refined 700ml bottle and refreshed premium packaging showcase the craftsmanship and character behind each expression. Alongside Triple Oak, the collection includes The Whistler Irish Honey Liqueur (33% ABV | SRP $29.99) and The Whistler Irish Cream Liqueur (20% ABV | SRP $29.99). Launched nationally in October, The Whistler Triple Oak is now available at retailers across the U.S. and can be found using the USA Store Locator.

The Whistler Trilogy, Details and Tasting Notes:

The Whistler Triple Oak

Blend: Triple distilled for signature smoothness, this whiskey blends Irish single pot still, single malt and single grain whiskeys and is matured in a trio of casks - bourbon, Oloroso sherry and PX sherry casks for a rich, full-bodied character.

Taste Profile: Toffee, caramel, and oak spice with undertones of raisins and dark chocolate on the nose. Full-bodied layers of toasted oak, caramel, dried fruits, and spice on the palate, with a smooth, lingering finish.

The Whistler Irish Honey Liqueur

Blend: Combines triple-distilled Irish whiskey with natural Irish honey from the Cooney family apiaries.

Taste Profile: Floral honey, creamy vanilla, citrus zest on the nose. Rich, natural honey sweetness with soft whiskey spice and orchard fruit on the palate. A smooth, warming, lightly sweet finish with lingering floral notes.

The Whistler Irish Cream Liqueur

Blend: The first Irish cream liqueur to incorporate single pot still Irish whiskey, blended with fresh Irish cream from grass-fed cows.

Taste Profile: Rich chocolate, vanilla, and pot still spice on the nose. Velvety mouthfeel with creamy milk chocolate, toffee, and coffee notes leading to a lingering, luxurious finish.

About Boann Distillery

Boann Distillery is a family owned, state-of-the-art distillery located on the edge of the historic town of Drogheda, County Meath, in the heart of the Boyne Valley of Ireland. Boann Distillery produces a range of triple-distilled Irish single malt and Irish single pot still whiskey from three handmade bespoke copper pot stills.

Patrick and Marie Cooney started the company, and along with family members Sally-Anne, Celestine, Peter, Patrick, and James, bring forty years in the Irish drinks industry to the enterprise. The Cooney family understands what it takes to create successful, premium brands. They take their name from the goddess of the River Boyne, and, from the goodness of the Boyne Valley, they take their natural ingredients.

As a sustainable distillery, Boann is an Origin Green Gold Member, Ireland's food and drink sustainability assessment program. Boann ensures its raw ingredients are 100% natural and 100% local. Every drop of water is drawn from their Boyne Valley well. Every grain of barley is provided by native farmers. All by-products of distillation are reused, including high-protein pot ale and spent grains for animal feed. From milling to mashing, maturing to bottling, every elegant mouthful of Boann single pot still whiskey and craft gin is created within the purposeful, historic quietude of the Boann family distillery.

About Prestige Beverage Group:

Prestige Beverage Group is a leader in the alcoholic beverage space, developing and importing a global portfolio of wine and spirits brands to provide consumers with a diverse range of innovative, quality products. Founded in 1974, Minnesota-based Prestige Beverage Group encompasses a portfolio of world-renowned brands including 2XO Whiskey, Windsor Canadian, Il Tramonto Limoncello Liqueur, Kinky Liqueur, Risata Wines, Yes Way Rosé, and Doña Paula Wines. For more information, please visit .

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