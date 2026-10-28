Four Decades Of Excellence: South Africa's Aviation Success Story!

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South Africa has every reason to be proud of its aviation industry. For 40 years, the country has maintained a record without a fatal commercial airline accident, an extraordinary achievement that reflects decades of professionalism, discipline and an unwavering commitment to passenger safety. This remarkable achievement is a source of national pride and a milestone worthy of recognition and celebration.

There are moments when a nation's pride seems to rise above us. Many South Africans will remember the sight of an aircraft sweeping across the sky above a stadium filled with passionate rugby supporters as the Springboks prepare to take the field. It captures something special about our country: our love for sport, our shared identity, and our ability to unite in moments of collective pride. Such moments also remind us of the skill, precision and rigorous attention to safety required to make these spectacular displays possible.

This commitment to aviation excellence is also reflected in South Africa's recent preliminary score of 95.12 per cent in the latest safety oversight assessment by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations agency responsible for international civil aviation standards. The score places South Africa first in Africa and seventh in the world for aviation safety. It reflects the importance of rigorous safety standards, effective oversight, proper aircraft maintenance and continuous training for pilots and other aviation professionals.

Together, these achievements tell a compelling story about South Africa's place in global aviation. They demonstrate the country's expertise and professional capabilities in meeting demanding international safety standards. This is more than a moment to celebrate; it is an opportunity to build on a hard-earned reputation, attract investment, grow tourism and trade, and reinforce South Africa's position as a gateway to the African continent.

South Africa's aviation remains an important enabler of economic growth. According to Airports Company South Africa's 2025/26 Integrated Annual Report, international tourist arrivals increased to 10.5 million in 2025, up from 8.9 million in 2024, supporting increased travel demand. As connectivity improves and passenger and cargo capacity expands, South Africa has an opportunity to translate its strong aviation safety record into greater investment, business activity and employment across the economy.

Aviation's contribution to the economy also extends to the transportation of time-sensitive, high-value and perishable goods, including medicines, fresh produce, specialised equipment and electronics. Reliable airfreight services enable South African businesses to get their products to domestic and international markets quickly, protect product quality and remain competitive. Through the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) network, Government aims to move 1.2 million tons of airfreight by 2029, highlighting the role of an efficient and reliable aviation sector in expanding trade and creating economic opportunities.

Our biggest task now is to protect our stellar record while building for the future. A strong safety record needs regular investment, strong oversight, well-maintained aircraft and skilled workers. It also requires people to find and fix risks before they lead to tragedy. This is urgent because the International Civil Aviation Organisation forecasts global demand for more than two million qualified aviation personnel by 2030.

In South Africa, work is already underway to meet this demand. The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), ACSA, and Air Traffic and Navigation Services offer internships, bursaries and learnerships. These programmes help young people from disadvantaged backgrounds enter careers that may once have seemed out of reach, such as piloting, aircraft maintenance, aeronautical engineering, airport management and development.

South Africa's aviation expertise also extends beyond its borders, attracting students from other African countries and further afield, including India and Vietnam, to pursue aviation training. This international interest reflects the value of South Africa's specialised training capabilities and creates opportunities for the country to share its expertise with the next generation of aviation professionals.

South Africa's 40-year record without a fatal commercial airline accident and its strong safety assessment are significant achievements, but there is no room for complacency. The country must continue to build on this success by sustaining a safe, reliable and competitive aviation sector that grows tourism and trade, attracts investment, creates skilled jobs, and connects South Africa with the rest of Africa and the world.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).