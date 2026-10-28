Zambia: Twyford Energy Donates 490 Boxes Of Tiles To Kasisi Girls School

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Twyford Energy has donated 490 boxes of tiles to Kasisi Girls School in a gesture of love and support aimed at improving school facilities and enhancing pupils' academic performance.

The tiles were handed over by the company's Vice Managing Director, Mr Alvin Zheng during a ceremony attended by Ministry of Energy Permanent Secretary-Electricity, Eng. Arnold Simwaba, school management, teachers, pupils and members of the Parent-Teachers Committee (PTC).

Kasisi Girls School Headteacher, Sister Mambwe Kafumbe, thanked Twyford Energy for identifying the school among the many institutions in need of support, describing the donation as a demonstration of love and care for the children.

Sr Kafumbe said the donation would help improve the school's facilities and create a more conducive learning environment, ultimately contributing to better academic performance.

PTC Chairperson Heather Hanene commended the company for its generosity and urged Twyford Energy to consider extending its support to include academic assistance for learners.

Mr Alvin said the donation reflected the company's commitment to supporting communities and contributing to Zambia's development. He noted that the tiles were manufactured locally by KEDA Zambia Ceramics, which belongs to the same corporate group as Twyford Energy.

The donation highlights the role of private-sector partnerships in supporting education and investing in the future of Zambia's children.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Energy, Zambia.