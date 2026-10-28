Novato-Based Live Oaks Wellness Encourages Year-Round Prevention With Family Engagement And Community-Based Prevention Efforts For Substance Abuse

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Substance Abuse Prevention Month Goes Beyond Addiction Awareness

NOVATO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The month of October celebrates an important national recognition that goes beyond just addiction awareness and prevention. Alongside National Substance Abuse Prevention Month, Red Ribbon Week is an important marketing tool that creates awareness and encouraging conversations surrounding addiction.

“It's a massive reminder that prevention is an absolute community effort that promotes empowerment, education and unity,” said Live Oaks Wellness Founder and CEO Jack Terwelp.“But awareness of the issue is just the beginning. This has to be something that people don't have a problem talking about.”

Novato-based substance abuse and recovery facility Live Oaks Wellness operates as a drug and alcohol rehab and residential treatment center in Marin County, providing treatment and hope to individuals struggling with addiction in the San Francisco Bay area.

“We live in an age where one pill can end a life, and experimentation can lead to death,” said Live Oaks Wellness Admissions and Outreach Coordinator Marcelo Nazarian.“Having these real conversations can make people think twice about trying something that results in tragedy.”

The responsibility falls on everyone–parents, coaches, teachers, counselors and anyone else who has a direct line of communication with youth. Although, where and with whom the conversation happens matters less than having an honest discussion about it.

Terwelp said the prevalence and power of addiction doesn't get the attention it deserves for the destruction it causes.

“Alcohol, for example, is legal and probably one of the gnarliest drugs out there, but it falls under the radar because it's socially acceptable,” he said.“The fact it's not taught in schools is wild to me. If it's not in the regular curriculum it should at least be addressed once a year at a pep rally.”

Normalizing conversations about substance use and addiction makes the topic more approachable and therefore, less uncomfortable to have.

“When children or young adults get the same message across different platforms it sends a stronger message,” Nazarian said.

Terwelp agreed.“We can't be ashamed to have a conversation about it,” he said.“Feeling uncomfortable just means that it's that much more necessary. Substance use is as inevitable as sex. Kids should always feel comfortable and safe talking to their parents about it.”

That being said, there needs to be a hard boundary.

“Don't enable them by being the cool parent,” Terwelp said.“You're doing your kid a disservice if you're worried about being the bad guy. Having these tough conversations helps them better navigate life.”

Warning signs that might indicate a child or teen is struggling with substance use include isolation, sudden mood swings, loss of interest in activities, secretive behaviors, lying, a declining performance and/or attendance in school, anxiety and depression.

One important note is that initial warning signs are less about substance use and more about them suffering.

“Maybe they used to talk to you more and now they don't,” Terwelp said.“If you see a kid suffering in silence, that's the red flag everyone should be concerned about.”

As far as changing the way a community approaches substance abuse prevention, Terwelp said conversations about it need to be introduced earlier on.

“There are a lot of people, including us, that are willing to help for free by coming into classes and speaking to students,” Terwelp said.“By middle school there should absolutely be classes that show the reality of what drug and alcohol addiction look like and kids should know about the resources at their disposal so they have someone to talk to when the time comes.”

About Live Oaks Wellness

Live Oaks Wellness is a licensed and accredited drug and alcohol detox and residential treatment center located in the serene hills of Marin County in Novato, California. Serving individuals throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond, Live Oaks Wellness provides compassionate, individualized care for those navigating substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders.

With an intimate six-bed setting and a strong emphasis on personalized attention, Live Oaks Wellness combines evidence-based treatment with a whole-person approach designed to support physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Programs and services include medically assisted detox, residential treatment, dual diagnosis treatment, medication-assisted treatment (MAT), individual and group therapy, trauma-informed care, somatic therapy, holistic therapies, personal fitness, and aftercare support.

Live Oaks Wellness is committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment where individuals can address the underlying factors contributing to addiction while developing the tools and coping skills needed to pursue long-term recovery. The center is licensed by the California Department of Health Care Services and holds accreditation from The Joint Commission.

To learn more about Live Oaks Wellness and its treatment programs, visit: or call: (415) 316-0672.

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