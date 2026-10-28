Freight Right MCP Now Available In Grok Bot And Cursor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Grok Bot and Cursor listings provide one-click access to Freight Right's publicly available freight MCP for AI assistants and agents.

La Crescenta-Montrose, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Right Global Logistics announced that its freight connector, the Freight Right MCP, is now available through Grok Bot and the Cursor Marketplace, expanding one-click access to Freight Right's publicly available Model Context Protocol (MCP) connection across personal AI agents and development environments.

Freight Right MCP gives supported AI assistants and agents access to freight capabilities including pricing, custom quote requests, shipment tracking and booking workflows.

It is the same connection across platforms. What changes is how users add it.

Where Freight Right is officially listed, users can install or connect it directly from that platform's directory or marketplace. Where a listing is not yet available, users can add Freight Right using its MCP address:

In either case, users sign in with an existing Freight Right account or create a free account. No application programming interface keys are required.

"Freight Right MCP is one connection designed to work across the AI tools customers and developers choose to use,” said Robert Khachatryan, chief executive officer of Freight Right Global Logistics. "The marketplace listings make that connection easier to add, but the underlying freight capabilities are the same. Whether someone is working in a chatbot, a personal agent or a development environment, the goal is to make Freight Right directly accessible from that workflow.”

The Freight Right plugin for Grok Bot packages the same MCP for one-click installation inside Grok Bot. Once connected, users can work with supported Freight Right capabilities through natural-language requests, including checking freight pricing, requesting quotes, locating shipments, reviewing shipment activity and preparing booking workflows.

The Freight Right plugin for Grok Bot is available at:

Freight Right also supports Grok, the chat application, through a custom MCP connection. Users can add the Freight Right MCP address directly in Grok as a custom connector.

More information about using Freight Right with Grok is available at:

The Cursor Marketplace listing provides the same Freight Right MCP connection for Cursor users, packaged with built-in workflow instructions for freight pricing, quote requests, shipment tracking, account context and booking handoffs.

Users can add Freight Right directly from the Cursor Marketplace and authenticate with their Freight Right account.

The Freight Right plugin for Cursor is available at:

The same MCP connection can also be added manually to other supported AI assistants and agents through their respective custom MCP connection methods.

This approach allows Freight Right to support both sides of the emerging AI ecosystem: applications where users interact directly with an assistant and agentic environments where software can carry out multi-step workflows.

Once connected, a supported assistant or agent can work with Freight Right across several stages of the shipment lifecycle:

Booking remains subject to Freight Right's standard customer review and confirmation requirements before a shipment is finalized.

"Customers should be able to ask simple operational questions and get useful answers without jumping between systems,” Khachatryan said.“They can ask which shipments are late, what is arriving this week, what a load will cost or what needs attention next, and use the same AI environment to move that work forward.”

The expansion is part of Freight Right's broader effort to develop agentic logistics, using freight MCP infrastructure to make logistics capabilities accessible from the AI systems customers and developers already use rather than requiring every task to begin in a separate freight portal.

More information about Freight Right MCP, supported environments and connection instructions is available at:

About Freight Right

Freight Right is a logistics and commerce solutions company. Founded in freight forwarding, Freight Right has expanded into a broader logistics business spanning international and domestic transportation, customs, ecommerce logistics, home delivery, warehousing and freight technology. Freight Right combines logistics execution, specialized services and technology across its business units to help customers manage more of the freight lifecycle through a connected set of solutions.

Press Inquiries

Mike Emiliani

mike.emiliani [at] freightright.com

17472694775



4250 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite 206

The new Grok Bot and Cursor listings join Freight Right's existing listing in the