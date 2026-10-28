General Land & Power Brings Solar Power And Agriculture Together With The Sollair Energy Project

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 75-MW solar project in Rocky View County demonstrates an innovative approach to renewable energy and agricultural land use

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Land & Power (GL&P) is proud to feature the Sollair Energy Project (Sollair), a 75-megawatt (MW) solar energy development spanning 480 acres in Rocky View County. Located north of Airdrie, the project generates enough electricity to power approximately 23,000 homes while demonstrating how renewable energy generation and agriculture can successfully coexist.

Sollair is an industry-leading agrivoltaics project. Agrivoltaics involves the simultaneous integration of renewable power generation and agricultural activities. Sollair currently maintains active agricultural operations on its land, which was historically used for farming, through hay production, sheep grazing and beekeeping.

“From the beginning, our vision for Sollair was to show that solar energy and agriculture don't have to compete for land,” said Mark Owerko, Managing Partner, General Land & Power.“We saw an opportunity to develop a best-in-class project that generates renewable energy while keeping agriculture at the forefront.”

Approximately 260 sheep graze among the solar panels, while more than two million bees contribute to honey production. In 2026, the project's beekeeping operations produced approximately 1,000 pounds of honey. The site also supports hay production, with approximately 400 acres available for seeding and harvesting, reinforcing the project's commitment to maintaining productive agricultural land, with the objective of harvesting higher-value grain crops in the future.

Preserving the land's agricultural potential was a priority throughout Sollair's development. The design was intended to minimize soil disturbance during construction. Ultimately, only 20 per cent of the site's soil was disturbed, with favourable underground infrastructure supporting continued farming activities.

Sollair has also worked with solar technology provider Nextpower to adapt its solar tracking infrastructure to better accommodate agricultural activities. The system allows the position of the solar panels to be adjusted at any time, providing greater flexibility to support farming and livestock activities on the site.

Beyond its day-to-day operations, Sollair is helping advance agrivoltaics in Alberta through research and collaboration. The project is working with Olds College and Red Deer Polytechnic on research and agricultural programming, helping inform future approaches to solar development and agricultural land management.

Sollair's agrivoltaic practices have also helped inform standards subsequently adopted by the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC), reflecting the project's role in shaping responsible solar development and innovation in the province.

“We believe there's a tremendous opportunity for solar energy to play a complementary role in Alberta's energy future,” added Owerko.“Through Sollair, we're gaining valuable experience that we hope will help inform future projects and encourage more collaboration between the energy and agricultural sectors.”

For more information about the Sollair Energy Project, visit .

About General Land & Power

Founded in 2020, General Land & Power (GL&P) is a Calgary-based company focused on energy and land development projects in Alberta. Established by leaders in the energy industry, GL&P takes an ambitious approach to development, with a focus on innovation, responsible land use, long-term sustainability and benevolence. For more information, visit .

About the Sollair Energy Project

The Sollair Energy Project is a 75-megawatt solar energy development located in Rocky View County, Alberta. Developed by General Land & Power, the 480-acre project integrates renewable energy generation with agricultural activities through an approach known as agrivoltaics. Sollair currently supports agricultural use of the land through hay production, sheep grazing and beekeeping alongside solar energy infrastructure. For more information, visit .

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