$20,000 Donated By Saskatchewan Blue Cross To Six Local Organizations

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A simple click can make a big impact. This year, those clicks translated into $20,000 in funding for six Saskatchewan organizations. Through Saskatchewan Blue Cross' Your Voice, Your Choice program, advisors and employers across the province had a chance to direct funding to causes that matter most to them.

As a not-for-profit organization, Saskatchewan Blue Cross created the Your Voice, Your Choice program to give advisor partners and group clients a voice in community investment. Each year, participants vote for local initiatives that empower healthy lives while advancing wellness and reconciliation across Saskatchewan.

“We're more than just health benefits,” said Kelly Wilson, president and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross.“We believe strong communities are built through partnership. The“Your Voice, Your Choice” program gives the individuals and businesses we work with the chance to help shape where funding is directed. Thank you to every advisor and employer who participated and helped strengthen the health and wellbeing of people across our province.”

The six organizations receiving funding for the 2026 Your Voice, Your Choice program include:



Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan – $3,000

Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan – $4,300

Inclusion Saskatchewan – $2,000

Make-A-Wish Saskatchewan – $6,000.00

Multicultural Society of Saskatchewan – $1,000 Women's Midlife Health Program – $3,700

“There are no words to express our deepest gratitude to the Saskatchewan Blue Cross Your Voice, Your Choice Program for its generous support and donation to the Women's Mid-Life Health Program. Education, health promotion and research in Women's Mid-Life Health are integral to our program. Your support will help improve access to physicians who specialize in menopause care for individuals experiencing perimenopause and menopause symptoms. We are sincerely grateful for your generosity and for helping us make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who require our care.” – Women's Mid-Life Health Program

“With the support of Saskatchewan Blue Cross, Inclusion Saskatchewan is working to build a province where people with intellectual disabilities and neurodivergence are valued, supported, and included. We are grateful for Saskatchewan Blue Cross' generous donation and continued commitment to advancing inclusion in Saskatchewan!” – Inclusion Saskatchewan

“Behind every cancer diagnosis is a person whose life has changed, and a family navigating the challenges alongside them. Through Your Choice, Your Voice, Saskatchewan Blue Cross employees are making a meaningful difference for cancer patients and families across our province. Thank you for choosing to support cancer care in Saskatchewan and for turning compassion into action.” – Cancer Foundation of Saskatchewan

“We are incredibly grateful to Saskatchewan Blue Cross, its advisors and clients for choosing to support the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan through the Your Voice, Your Choice program. With more than 20,000 people living with dementia in our province, community partnerships like this are essential to our work. This generous gift helps us provide vital programs and services, advance dementia research, and advocate for the needs of people affected by dementia. Together, we are building a more supportive Saskatchewan where no one has to face dementia alone.” – Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan

You can learn more about organizations that empower health and wellness in Saskatchewan. Visit sk.bluecross.ca/healthysk.

About Saskatchewan Blue Cross

For 80 years, Saskatchewan Blue Cross® has been committed to delivering exceptional health and wellness benefits, travel insurance and life insurance solutions to Saskatchewan residents and employers. A locally based, not-for-profit organization, it's recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, one of the Top 100 Companies in Saskatchewan, one of Canada's Top 100 Brands (as part of the Canadian Association of Blue Cross® Plans), and proudly supports the well-being of more than 200,000 members. With a mission to empower communities on their journey to whole health and wellness and a vision for a future of lifelong health and well-being for every person in Saskatchewan, this team is committed to advancing and benefiting the communities they call home. Learn more at: sk.bluecross.ca.

Media contact

Cheryl de Villiers

Director, Brand, External Affairs and Community

306.260.1147

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