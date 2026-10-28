Capra Sports Launches Free Tool To Fix AI-Generated Jersey Designs That Cannot Be Printed

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 76 percent of the uniform designs coaches send Capra Sports are now made with AI. Many cannot be printed as drawn, so the company built a free tool that rebuilds them on a real uniform template in about 30 seconds.

Schaumburg, Ill., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capra Sports is addressing a growing problem for school, club and youth teams: uniform designs made with AI image generators that look finished on screen but cannot be produced on fabric. In a review of recent design requests, Capra Sports found that 76 percent of the customer-made uniform designs it received were made with an AI image tool. The coaches and team parents behind them are left holding a design no printer can match, with no clear way to fix it.







Capra Sports' free builder turns an AI-made jersey design into a printable uniform on a real template.

An AI image tool draws a picture, not a garment. It invents seams that do not exist, misspells team names, adds crests that are not the team's logo, and uses photo effects such as neon glow lettering, liquid chrome panels and 3D metal numbers that sublimation printing cannot reproduce. Most AI images also show only the front of the jersey.

“Coaches are not sending us sketches anymore,” said Ammar Agha, founder of Capra Sports.“They send us a picture an AI made in ten seconds and ask if we can make it. Usually we can. It just needs someone who knows how a jersey is actually built.”

As of October 28, 2026, Capra Sports has launched a free upload-first builder at caprasport.com/ai-jersey-design-to-uniform. Teams upload the AI image, pick their sport, and see the design rebuilt on the production template their uniform is printed from in about 30 seconds. The builder keeps the look of the design and maps it onto the real cut, replaces glow and chrome effects with colors sublimation can print, sets the lettering in readable athletic fonts, swaps in the team's real logo and designs the back with names and numbers.

Because the rebuild is made with AI, small details can shift. Teams that want their design matched as closely as the real garment allows can send it to a Capra Sports designer from the same page, free, and receive a finished mockup within 24 hours. Nearly two in five designs made in the builder now start from an uploaded picture rather than a blank page.

“Every AI can draw a jersey,” said Agha.“The question is whether anyone can make the one it drew. We decided the answer should take thirty seconds and cost nothing.”

Coaches and team parents with an AI-made design are encouraged to upload it at caprasport.com/ai-jersey-design-to-uniform before placing an order anywhere. The rebuild and the designer mockup are free, with no obligation and no minimum to request one. Uniforms start at $39.99 per player (jersey and shorts, 10 to 19 players) in basketball, soccer, volleyball and flag football, and a full baseball uniform starts at $74.99 per player at the same quantity. Orders start at 10 players, prices drop at 20 and 50 players, and sponsor logos are included at no extra charge. Full prices are in the Capra Sports 2026 price guide.

The builder covers basketball, soccer, football, flag football, baseball, softball and volleyball. Teams without an AI design can start from scratch in the free jersey customizer. Questions about a specific design can be sent to the Capra Sports design team at..., and the builder page is updated as new sports and garments are added.

Method: the 76 percent figure comes from a hand review, at full size, of the images attached to a sample of recent mockup requests. Requests containing only a logo were not counted as designs, and designs made in Capra Sports' own builder were excluded. Builder figures exclude staff and test entries.

About Capra Sports

Capra Sports designs and supplies custom sublimated team uniforms and spirit wear for schools, park districts, youth leagues and club programs across the United States. The company offers free design mockups within 24 hours, a 10-player order minimum and free AI uniform design tools at caprasport.com. Capra Sports is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Press Inquiries

Ammar Agha, Founder

Capra Sports

1104 Lunt Ave #100, Schaumburg, IL 60193

616-294-8287

contact [at] capra-sports.com

