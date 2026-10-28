Joint Commission Enterprise Appoints Dr. Subashnie Devkaran To Lead International Strategy And Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accomplished global healthcare executive will lead efforts to expand Joint Commission Enterprise's reach in key markets, advancing safer, higher-quality care for patients worldwide

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint Commission today announced that Subashnie Devkaran, PhD, MSc, BSc, will join the enterprise as executive vice president and chief international officer. In this role, Dr. Devkaran will lead the enterprise's international strategy, helping Joint Commission reach more healthcare organizations around the world and advance patient safety and healthcare quality. Her focus will be on strengthening the organization's presence in key global markets and extending the impact of its mission.

“Our international work is ultimately about extending our mission to more patients and communities around the world,” said James I. Merlino, MD, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Joint Commission.“Subashnie brings a deep understanding of the safety and quality challenges facing healthcare systems around the world, along with a strong commitment to turning that understanding into meaningful change. Her leadership will help us extend Joint Commission's reach and impact globally, working alongside healthcare organizations to improve care and, ultimately, make a difference in the lives of more patients."

Dr. Devkaran brings more than 25 years of clinical, operational, and executive experience across four continents to the Joint Commission leadership team. She most recently served as chair of quality and value at Mayo Clinic and as an administrative leader of the Robert D. and Patricia E. Kern Center for the Science of Health Care Delivery, where she directed an enterprise-wide portfolio encompassing quality, patient safety, value, patient experience, accreditation and regulatory compliance, advanced analytics, and digital transformation. Dr. Devkaran also brings a longstanding connection to and understanding of Joint Commission's international work. She was a Joint Commission International consultant for nine years, conducting international accreditation surveys and advising healthcare organizations on quality improvement, risk management, and leadership development. She also has served on the Board of Directors of Joint Commission Resources, a position she will step down from as she assumes her new role.

Dr. Devkaran will report to Dr. Merlino, who is responsible for overseeing Joint Commission International (JCI) and will transition to the role of president and CEO of Joint Commission in January 2027 when Dr. Jonathan Perlin, current president and CEO, retires and assumes the role of president emeritus and senior strategic advisor.

“As healthcare complexity grows and healthcare organizations face shared challenges around the world, healthcare organizations benefit from a trusted partner to help support their commitment to the highest standards of quality and patient safety in the communities they serve,” said Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, president and CEO, Joint Commission.“Subashnie brings an extraordinary combination of global experience, strategic leadership, and expertise in healthcare quality, safety, and accreditation. Under her leadership, our entire enterprise will deepen our understanding of international healthcare systems enabling new ways to help healthcare organizations and countries achieve meaningful and lasting performance improvement for patients.”

Dr. Devkaran will lead the strategic direction, growth, operational effectiveness, and global positioning of JCI, overseeing its geographically dispersed team and portfolio of services, including international accreditation, advisory and consulting services, clinical transformation, and strategic partnerships. Her initial priorities will include assessing opportunities for expansion, strengthening relationships with Ministries of Health and other government entities, and ensuring JCI's services reflect local healthcare priorities and market dynamics. She will also guide the development of new products, services, and approaches that advance Joint Commission's mission worldwide.

“Joint Commission has an unparalleled legacy of advancing patient safety and healthcare quality, and I am honored to help extend that impact internationally,” said Dr. Devkaran.“Countries and healthcare organizations are navigating rapid change, evolving patient needs, and increasing expectations for safety, quality, and value. I look forward to working with colleagues and partners around the world to create locally relevant solutions, expand access to Joint Commission's expertise, and help health systems translate high standards into better outcomes for patients.”

Dr. Devkaran earned her PhD from Edinburgh Business School at Heriot-Watt University, where her research focused on international healthcare accreditation and its effect on clinical quality and patient experience. She also holds degrees from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and the University of the Witwatersrand Medical School in South Africa. Dr. Devkaran is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) and the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua), and a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ).

Dr. Devkaran will begin her new role as EVP and chief international officer of Joint Commission Enterprise on November 2, 2026.

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About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

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About Joint Commission International

Joint Commission International (JCI), established in 1994, is a nonprofit affiliate of Joint Commission, dedicated to improving healthcare quality and patient safety worldwide. Through international accreditation and certification, advisory services, publications, and education programs, JCI works with healthcare organizations, public health agencies, and health ministries in more than 80 countries to enable and affirm the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all.

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