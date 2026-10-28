Litime Brings Gan Technology To Deep-Cycle Battery Charging For More Compact RV, Marine, And Off-Grid Power Solutions







As LiFePO4 batteries become more widely used in RV, marine, and off-grid power systems, users are placing greater importance on compact, convenient charging solutions. In space-constrained RV storage compartments, boat cabins, and equipment cabinets, smaller, reliable chargers offer greater flexibility for power system layouts.

The adoption of GaN technology reflects LiTime's continued commitment to user-driven product innovation. By defining product standards and charging-control logic, LiTime aligns the benefits of GaN technology with the practical needs of deep-cycle battery users, further expanding its product innovation from battery storage to charging equipment and complete power system solutions.

GaN Technology Enables Smaller Deep-Cycle Battery Chargers

Already widely used in fast chargers for smartphones, tablets, and laptops, GaN is a wide-bandgap semiconductor material that offers advantages over conventional silicon-based power devices. Its ability to operate at higher switching frequencies while helping reduce switching and thermal losses allows for smaller transformers, inductors, and other magnetic components, enabling more compact power electronics.

These advantages are particularly valuable in RV, marine, and off-grid applications, where batteries, inverters, solar charge controllers, and chargers often share limited installation space.

By incorporating GaN power-conversion technology, LiTime has reduced the size of its new 12V lifepo4 battery charger while maintaining its rated output. Measuring 6.30 × 2.53 × 1.50 in, the charger delivers an output of 14.6V at 10A, with up to 146W of power, while occupying 49% less volume than a conventional 12V 10A waterproof charger.







The smaller footprint gives users greater flexibility when installing or upgrading charging systems, particularly in RV storage compartments, boat cabins, and compact equipment cabinets.

More Than Compact: Built for Outdoor Protection and Smart Charging Management

A smaller charger is only part of the equation. For mobile and off-grid users, dependable charging also means protection against outdoor conditions, minimal operating noise, and convenient battery management. LiTime has incorporated these practical considerations into the new charger's design.

IP67 Protection and Fanless Design

RV, marine, and outdoor power systems may be exposed to dust, moisture, and confined installation conditions. The LiTime 12V 10A GaN Charger features an IP67-rated enclosure for protection against dust and water ingress.







Its fanless design also eliminates cooling-fan noise, providing a quieter charging experience in RV living spaces, boat cabins, and other noise-sensitive environments.







Smart Multi-Stage Charging

Charging control also plays an important role in the daily use of deep-cycle batteries. The LiTime 12V 10A GaN Charger uses multi-stage charging management, moving through pre-charge, constant-current (CC), and constant-voltage (CV) stages before automatically stopping output once the battery is fully charged.

When battery voltage drops below 12.6V, the charger can automatically resume charging. It also supports low-voltage activation for compatible LiFePO4 batteries that have shut down due to low-voltage BMS protection, helping them resume the charging process.

LED indicators display charging, full/standby, and fault status. Built-in protections against short circuits, overcurrent, reverse polarity, overvoltage, undervoltage, and overtemperature further support safe and convenient everyday use.







For users with 12V lithium batteries, these features make everyday charging simpler and more reliable, with less need for manual intervention.

Beyond Batteries: LiTime Extends User-Driven Innovation Across the Power System

Guided by real-world user needs, LiTime continues to innovate across different applications. Its Mini and Ultra Slim battery lines deliver more energy in limited spaces, LiHeatTM dual-mode self-heating technology addresses challenges in cold environments, and the Smart ComFlex series simplifies power system management through battery communication and monitoring capabilities.

The introduction of the new GaN deep-cycle battery charger extends this user-driven approach to battery charging.

LiTime plans to introduce its 12V 5A GaN Battery Charger in November 2026, expanding the application of GaN technology to the charging and maintenance of multiple 12V battery types. The upcoming model is designed to support LiFePO4, SLA/AGM, and calcium batteries, with features including low-voltage activation, automatic recharging, and lead-acid battery maintenance.

The two chargers will serve complementary needs. The 12V 10A model focuses on compact charging for LiFePO4 deep-cycle batteries, while the 12V 5A model supports everyday charging and maintenance across a broader range of 12V batteries.

From energy storage and cold-weather performance to system communication and charging, LiTime continues to turn real-world user needs into practical power solutions, making reliable energy more accessible for RV, marine, and off-grid adventures.

About LiTime

LiTime is a global LiFePO4 power solutions expert, providing reliable batteries and one-stop lithium power solutions for RV, marine, golf cart, home backup and off-grid applications. Trusted by 3.5M+ users worldwide, LiTime brings 17 years of core-team R&D experience, 380+ certifications, and AIG Commercial General Liability Insurance with product liability coverage-providing customers with reliable power, added protection, and greater confidence in long-term use.

Guided by its brand philosophy,“Powering Outdoor Adventures for Generations,” LiTime empowers people to explore with confidence while helping preserve the outdoor traditions, connection with nature, and shared memories passed from one generation to the next.

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Company: LiTime USA/Germany/Japan

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