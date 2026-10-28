Opterrix Launches AI-Powered Portfolio Management Workflow To Transform How Insurers Analyze And Manage Risk

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New workflow offers automated portfolio exposure roll-ups, accumulation and capacity management, deterministic scenario analyses, and real-time event response in one connected workflow, helping insurers move beyond spreadsheets and fragmented systems

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opterrix, a proactive risk intelligence and exposure management platform, announced the launch of Opterrix Portfolio Management, a new AI-powered workflow designed to help insurers gain a clearer understanding of their entire portfolios and make more informed underwriting and portfolio management decisions.

While insurers have invested heavily in sophisticated tools to assess individual properties and policies, understanding how those risks interact across an entire portfolio remains a complex and often manual process. Many insurance teams still rely on spreadsheets, fragmented systems, and custom-built analytical tools to understand geographic exposure, monitor capacity, and stress test the deterministic impact of catastrophic events.

Opterrix Portfolio Management unifies these workstreams together, giving insurers a clearer picture of their portfolios and the ability to move from analysis to decision-making more efficiently.

“Insurance companies have become incredibly sophisticated at evaluating individual risks, but understanding how those risks come together across an entire portfolio remains a major challenge,” said Ben Zimmerman, CEO of Opterrix.“We've spent thousands of hours listening to insurers, understanding their day-to-day challenges, and gathering feedback on what they actually need to make better portfolio decisions. That customer insight has shaped every stage of our development process. We built Portfolio Management to address those challenges directly, giving insurers a better, more intuitive way to interrogate their exposures and build more resilient portfolios.”

Opterrix Portfolio Management connects four critical processes: exposure roll-ups and data completeness, geographic risk accumulation and capacity management, deterministic scenario analysis, and real-time event response. Portfolio Management also incorporates GenAI through an integrated conversational assistant, allowing users to interact directly with their portfolio data, explore exposures, and conduct complex analyses without relying on spreadsheets or specialized technical workflows. Users ask their portfolio questions in their own words and the Opterrix Portfolio Agent runs the analysis in the application as they watch. Users can take over and interact with the application at any point. Portfolio Management also connects directly to the same MCP-compatible AI assistants that many insurers are already using. These connectors provide the same powerful insights directly into their existing workflows.

“Insurers are constantly making decisions about where to take on more risk, where to pull back, and how to protect their profitability during both hard and soft markets,” said Rich Krupar, Chief Commercial Officer at Opterrix. He added,“But making those decisions is difficult when your teams are working across multiple systems and spending days pulling information together. We want to make that process easier, so insurers can spend less time wrangling data and more time understanding portfolio risk in variable market conditions”.

The launch comes as P&C insurers prepare their 2027 strategies amid evolving catastrophe exposures and changing market conditions. By combining portfolio analytics with Opterrix's existing weather and hazard intelligence capabilities, Portfolio Management helps insurers take a more proactive approach to managing risk across their entire book of business.

Opterrix Portfolio Management is offered as a standalone solution or as part of Opterrix modular tool suite. To learn more or request a demonstration, visit

About Opterrix

Opterrix provides proactive risk intelligence to help property and casualty insurers, reinsurers, MGAs and brokers make more informed decisions across underwriting, portfolio management, claims and customer engagement. By combining advanced data, meteorology and technology, Opterrix helps insurance organizations better evaluate risk, manage accumulations, and proactively respond to changing conditions.

Learn more at Opterrix.com

For more information, please reach out to:

Girish Jaggi

Senior Account Manager

...

+1 (289) 623 3627