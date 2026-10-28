Rezen Homebuyers Releases Madison Housing Market Assessment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company shares local observations on softer home pricing and the importance of realistic expectations for Madison-area sellers

Madison, WISCONSIN, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReZen Homebuyers today released its assessment of changing housing market conditions in Madison and surrounding Wisconsin communities. Drawing on its local home-buying experience and review of comparable sales, the company identifies softer pricing for some properties and a growing need for sellers to align expectations with current buyer demand.







Madison WI Housing

Co-founder Joe Miller estimates that prices for some homes have softened approximately 5–10% over the past one to two months compared with earlier 2026 highs. The assessment reflects the company's observations of selected properties and comparable sales, with conditions varying by neighborhood, property condition, and price range.

“Wisconsin's housing market still favors sellers who do the work to get their property in tip-top shape and are willing to sell below previous 2025 market highs, but rising interest rates and affordability challenges are making it harder for buyers to move forward and therefore are reducing the price they can afford to pay,” said Joe Miller, co-founder of ReZen Homebuyers.“For homeowners considering a sale, it requires realistic price expectations and a clear plan. Our focus is on helping people understand their options and find a solution that fits their property, timeline and circumstances.”

The company's assessment emphasizes recent comparable sales, property condition, and preparation when evaluating a potential sale. Earlier valuations may not reflect what buyers are currently willing or able to pay. Homeowners can use current market evidence to weigh the cost and time involved in repairs and a traditional listing against the convenience of a direct, as-is sale.

ReZen purchases houses directly for cash in Madison, Milwaukee, and surrounding Wisconsin communities. Its home-selling FAQ explains its as-is purchasing process, including how offers are evaluated and how closing timelines are arranged. The company works with homeowners managing inherited properties, relocation, costly repairs, and other circumstances affecting a sale.

More information about ReZen and its home-buying process is available at rezenhomebuyers.com.

About ReZen Homebuyers

ReZen Homebuyers purchases houses for cash in Madison, Milwaukee, and surrounding Wisconsin communities. The company helps homeowners sell properties as-is, without repairs, agent commissions, or showings, and offers flexible closing timelines. ReZen works with sellers facing inherited properties, relocation, foreclosure, costly repairs, and other situations requiring a simpler home sale.

Press Inquiries

Joe Miller

joe [at] rezenhub.com

(608) 623-5082



14 Ellis Potter Ct, Suite 101, Madison, WI 53711