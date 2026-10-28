Hartland-Lakeside School District Partners With Edustaff To Strengthen Substitute Staffing Across Its PK-8 Schools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HARTLAND, Wis., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hartland-Lakeside School District has selected Edustaff to support substitute staffing across its three-school PK-8 system, helping provide dependable coverage during the foundational years of students' education.

Hartland-Lakeside is distinct from many K-12 districts because its work is concentrated from early childhood through eighth grade. Those years include major academic and developmental transitions, from a child's first school experience to preparation for high school, making consistency in classrooms and student support especially important.

The district serves more than 1,000 students through Hartland North Elementary School, Hartland South Elementary School, and North Shore Middle School. Students then transition into the broader Arrowhead-area high school system. Edustaff's staffing support will focus on helping Hartland-Lakeside maintain stable day-to-day coverage throughout that PK-8 journey.

“There is something unique about partnering with a district that is so focused on the foundational years. A kindergarten classroom and an eighth-grade classroom require very different things, but both benefit from a substitute who is prepared, supported, and ready to keep the day moving. We are excited to help Hartland-Lakeside build that kind of consistency across all three schools.”

- Derek Vogel, Chief Executive Officer, Edustaff

Edustaff will support substitute recruitment, onboarding, and assignment communication, giving the district added capacity to respond to absences across elementary and middle school settings. The partnership is designed to create a dependable substitute experience for both school leaders and the employees who step into temporary roles.

About Hartland-Lakeside School District

Hartland-Lakeside School District is a PK-8 public school district based in Hartland, Wisconsin, serving more than 1,000 students through Hartland North Elementary School, Hartland South Elementary School, and North Shore Middle School. The district serves much of Hartland and portions of nearby communities before students transition to high school in the Arrowhead area. Learn more at .

About Edustaff

Edustaff is a premier educational staffing company dedicated to connecting school districts with qualified substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, and support personnel. With a mission to support student achievement, Edustaff partners with districts across the country to deliver flexible, reliable, and compliant staffing solutions. For more information, visit .

Contact Information

Edustaff Public Relations

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(877) 974-6338

