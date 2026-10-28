Advantage Solutions Releases Two Proprietary Studies Revealing What Will Shape Retail In 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outlook Survey Finds No Manufacturers or Retailers Believe Margin Pressure Has Peaked

Shopper Study Finds Shopping Experience Tops Price as the Key Driver of Retailer Choice

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV), the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, today released two proprietary studies examining the industry pressures and consumer behaviors that will define retail in 2027. The Advantage360TM 2026 Outlook Survey and 2026 Shopper Study bring together perspectives from retailers, manufacturers and shoppers to identify growth opportunities and the challenges shaping the industry over the next 12 to 24 months.

“As the link between brands, retailers and shoppers, we know that understanding what drives each group is core to how we serve our clients,” said Dave Peacock, CEO of Advantage Solutions.“The research we conduct through Advantage360TM is how we put that understanding to work, surfacing the trends and pressures that will shape retail heading into 2027. We remain committed to being a proactive partner, helping our clients act on what is coming, not react to it.”

Outlook Survey

The Advantage360TM 2026 Outlook Survey is Advantage Solutions' semiannual research survey that explores retailer and manufacturer perspectives on economic and pricing pressures, the value-seeking shopper, AI adoption, labor and talent. The 2026 survey is based on 138 valid responses from manufacturers and retailers, collected between August 7 and September 15, 2026, across two connected online surveys.

Top insights include:



None of the manufacturers and retailers surveyed believe margin pressure has peaked, and roughly two-thirds (69% of manufacturers and 66% of retailers) expect it to continue through 2027 or longer.

47% of manufacturers are planning to cut trade spending, the promotional funding they provide to retailers, while 70% of retailers require that support in response to supplier price increases. 79% of manufacturers and retailers agree shoppers are seeking affordability, while 50% of retailers say shoppers want an easier shopping experience, compared with 26% of manufacturers.



Click here to download the full 2026 Outlook Survey.

Shopper Study

The Advantage360TM 2026 Shopper Study is Advantage Solutions' annual research series tracking how shoppers are changing the way they eat, cook and shop. The 2026 survey is based on 8,675 valid responses collected between April 13 and May 1, 2026, from a sample designed to reflect nationally representative primary shopper demographics.

Top insights include:



62% of shoppers say a store being easy to shop and navigate is a reason they choose their grocery retailer, ranking ahead of everyday low price at 57%.

Single-store loyalty is at an eight-year low, with 23% of shoppers using the same store for groceries nearly all the time, while 66% now split their trips between a couple of preferred stores. 70% of shoppers report eating more meals at home than a year ago.



Click here to download the 2026 Shopper Study highlights or the five individual releases.

Advantage Solutions will present those highlights in a live webinar,“How to Win the Trip in 2027,” on Thursday, October 29 at 1 p.m. ET, with select insights from the Outlook Survey providing additional industry context. Click here to register for the webinar.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is the leading omnichannel retail solutions agency in North America, uniquely positioned at the intersection of consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. With its data- and technology-powered services, Advantage leverages its unparalleled insights, expertise and scale to help brands and retailers of all sizes generate demand and get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. Whether it's creating meaningful moments and experiences in-store and online, optimizing assortment and merchandising, or accelerating e-commerce and digital capabilities, Advantage is the trusted partner that keeps commerce and life moving. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments and owned operations in select international markets. For more information, please visit YourADV.com.

Contact Details:

Katie Russo

501-282-5069

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