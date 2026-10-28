Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Announced As Dubai-It Winner For Transforming Aviation Sector

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's Crown Prince has announced the winner of the Dubai-it Award for transforming the emirate's aviation sector.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum has been presented the award for his "exceptional leadership in transforming Dubai's aviation sector and establishing the emirate as one of the world's leading aviation hubs".

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In a statement on Wednesday, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, hailed Sheikh Ahmed's leadership, saying the sector had achieved "extraordinary growth" under him.

"Emirates' fleet has expanded nearly 139-fold and its destination network 76-fold, while flydubai has grown rapidly," the leader revealed.

Meanwhile, Dubai International Airport welcomed a record 95.2 million passengers in a single year, setting a world record for international passenger traffic, he added.

"From a sandy runway and two leased aircraft to a global aviation hub, Dubai's remarkable journey captures the true spirit of Dubai-it and reflects the exceptional leadership of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed and his team."

The annual award recognises individuals, projects, companies and institutions that embody the 'Dubai-it' approach. It also "celebrates achievement while inspiring the next generation of transformative success".

On June 17, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the 'Dubai-it' initiative, a model translating this philosophy into action. The concept reflects a belief that ambition has little value without execution and that speed must go hand in hand with quality.

The Dubai-it Award will be held annually to celebrate exceptional achievements and run from September to May. It aims to identify examples that embody Dubai's philosophy of action, turn ambitious ideas into results, and deliver with excellence, precision and distinction in a short period of time.

June, July and August will be dedicated to receiving and evaluating nominations for the following edition.

Winners of the Dubai-it award will be selected based on the following eight criteria:

Exceptional nature of the achievement Excellence and quality of execution Speed of achievement and efficiency of execution Embracing Dubai's philosophy of action Turning vision into tangible results Exceptional impact Sustainability and potential for development Clarity of the model and its inspirational role

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