Student Leadership Network To Celebrate 30 Years Of Expanding Educational Opportunity At Nov. 4 (Em)Power Breakfast

(EmPower) Breakfast 2026

Over 30 years, Student Leadership Network has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 young people through its college access and girls'+ education programs.

- Yolonda Marshall, CEO of Student Leadership NetworkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Student Leadership Network will host its (Em)Power Breakfast on November 4, 2026, at Cipriani 42nd Street to celebrate its 30th anniversary and recognize its work expanding access to higher education for students from underserved communities. Emmy Award-winning television journalist Deborah Roberts will return to emcee the milestone event.Over three decades, Student Leadership Network has impacted the lives of more than 100,000 young people through its college access and girls'+ education programs.“This year's (Em)Power Breakfast is a milestone celebration, marking 30 years of transformative work and the enduring power of education,” said Yolonda Marshall, CEO of Student Leadership Network.“The event represents the very best of what's possible when we invest in young people and provide them with access to the educational opportunities they deserve.”At the (Em)Power Breakfast, educational opportunity and achievement come full circle as middle and high school students from our partner schools invite distinguished alumni to share how Student Leadership Network shaped their personal and professional journeys. Featured alumni include:Tyra Riedemonn, a Director of College Counseling at Student Leadership Network, and Fernanda Paz, a college student at Haverford College, will reflect on how their experiences in Young Women's Leadership Schools shaped their journeys.Philip Osei, an alumnus of a CollegeBound Initiative partner school, will share how dedicated college counseling and career exposure prepared him for a career in real estate at CBRE.Michelle Artiga Rivera, a college student and alumna of a Young Women's Leadership affiliate school in Los Angeles, will share how the organization helped her pursue her interest in STEM, a field in which women remain underrepresented, and attend the University of Pennsylvania.The event will also feature a short film highlighting the award-winning robotics team from The Young Women's Leadership School of Astoria.Beginning with the launch of The Young Women's Leadership School (TYWLS) of East Harlem in 1996, Student Leadership Network's Founder and Board President, Ann Tisch, envisioned a rigorous, nurturing, high-quality public education for girls, where they could thrive regardless of what zip codes they live in. The success of the first school led to the establishment of five more TYWLS across each borough of New York City and a national network of Young Women's Leadership affiliate schools. The organization expanded with the CollegeBound Initiative (CBI), a college access and success program that places dedicated college counselors in public schools to help all students navigate college applications, financial aid, enrollment, and the transition to higher education. Graduates of our partner high schools have a college enrollment rate 29% higher than their peers nationwide. Today, the organization continues to provide life-changing programs that empower youth from underserved communities across the country, creating cycles of prosperity through education.Student Leadership Network's impact is possible thanks to the steadfast support of many partners, donors, volunteers, schools, and staff throughout the past thirty years. The (Em)Power Breakfast celebration is made possible by support from generous and longtime supporters: The Estée Lauder Companies; Bloomberg Philanthropies; Fredda Cassell and Jim Maher; and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP.Tickets and tables for the event are available at event/30th-anniversary-empower-breakfast/.ABOUT STUDENT LEADERSHIP NETWORKStudent Leadership Network advances educational equity by increasing access to higher education in under-resourced public schools nationwide through two models:The Young Women's Leadership model elevates practices in girls'+ schools that lead to success and ultimately change the face of leadership. It is currently being implemented at 25 schools nationwide.The CollegeBound Initiative model builds a college-going school culture by setting high expectations and viable pathways for postsecondary success. It is currently being implemented at 42 co-ed and girls'+ schools nationwide.

Jheramis A.H. Collado

Student Leadership Network

+1 646-677-8322

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Student Leadership Network to Celebrate 30 Years of Expanding Educational Opportunity at Nov. 4 (Em)Power Breakfast News Provided By Student Leadership Network October 28, 2026, 13:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education



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