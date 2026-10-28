Cortavo's Service Delivery Team Wins Silver Stevie® Award For Customer Service Department Of The Year

Cortavo Winner Customer Service Silver Stevie Awards

Cortavo's Service Delivery Team Recognized for Excellence in IT Support, Responsiveness, and Client Satisfaction

- Kamal Diar, Director of Service DeliveryATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cortavo was named a Silver StevieAward winner in the Customer Service Department of the Year category for Technology Industries at The 24th Annual American Business AwardsMore than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and across virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Winners were determined through the average scores of more than 250 professionals worldwide during a three-month judging process.Cortavo's Service Delivery team is committed to providing responsive, reliable IT support through a combination of technical expertise, efficient processes, and a client-first approach. From help desk support and troubleshooting to engineering and technical problem resolution, the team works to minimize downtime, resolve issues efficiently, and keep clients' technology running smoothly.“Our Service Delivery team takes pride in delivering fast, reliable, and personal support to every client,” said Kamal Diar, Director of Service Delivery at Cortavo.“Behind every ticket is someone depending on us to keep their organization running. That responsibility shapes how we approach every issue, whether it's a quick fix or a more complex technical challenge. What matters is that our clients know they have a team they can rely on when technology gets in the way of their work.”Cortavo's Silver StevieAward reflects the broader standard of performance recognized through The American Business Awards, which honors organizations that deliver measurable value through the quality, consistency, and impact of their work. For Cortavo, the award highlights the importance of operational excellence, technical expertise, and consistent service delivery in creating a dependable client experience.Since its nomination, Cortavo's Service Delivery team has continued to improve key performance metrics, demonstrating its commitment to faster resolutions and dependable support.The team's First Response SLA attainment increased from 94.11% to 96%, while average ticket resolution time decreased from 3.71 days to 11.27 hours - an approximately 87% reduction. Year to date, the team has resolved 20,191 tickets, including 17,282 within SLA - already 37% more than the 12,639 tickets resolved within SLA during all of 2025.Client satisfaction remains a key measure of the team's performance. Satisfaction surveys are sent following every ticket, and the team currently maintains a 96.5% satisfaction rating. These results are supported by continued investment in team growth and automation, allowing the focus on resolving issues efficiently while maintaining a personal, client-focused experience.“Organizations across the United States continue to set a high standard for innovation and performance,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller.“The breadth and quality of nominations submitted to The 2026 American Business Awards reflect a dynamic and competitive business environment, where organizations are finding new ways to drive growth, deliver value, and make an impact. We congratulate all of this year's Stevie Award winners and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments at our June 9 awards ceremony in New York.”Winners were celebrated at The 24th Annual American Business Awardsbanquet in New York on June 9, 2026. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2026 Stevie winners are available at .About CortavoSimplifying technology, enabling growth, and empowering organizations to thrive.Cortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, providing small and mid-sized organizations with everything they need to run technology seamlessly. From hardware and help desk support to cybersecurity, internet connectivity, and cloud services, Cortavo eliminates the complexity of IT for a single monthly price.Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo serves organizations across the U.S., helping organizations reduce downtime, boost productivity, and grow with confidence. Learn more at Cortavo.About the Stevie AwardsStevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

Tiffany Bloomsky

Cortavo

+1 866-267-8286

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Cortavo's Service Delivery Team Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Customer Service Department of the Year News Provided By Cortavo October 28, 2026, 13:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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