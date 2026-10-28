Freaky Deaky and Freaky Deaky New Orleands Promo Code is "RSVP" And "NOCTURNALSD"

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Last minute release promo codes for Freaky Deaky New Orleans and Freaky Deaky Texas are 'NOCTURNALSD' and 'RSVP'

- Freaky Deaky New Orleans Promo Code is "RSVP" And "NOCTURNALSD"AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Freaky Deaky will bring two distinct electronic music festival experiences to Halloween weekend, with events scheduled for October 30–31, 2026, at the Travis County Exposition Center in Austin and Mardi Gras World in New Orleans. Although the festivals share a name and dates, their artist lineups, ticket options and admission requirements differ. Freaky DeakyFor attendees making final purchasing decisions, NocturnalSD's Freaky Deaky promo code resources identify RSVP and NOCTURNALSD and provide separate guides for Texas and New Orleans. The combined information below addresses the questions that matter before buying: which artists are performing, where each festival takes place, how tickets differ and how to check a promotional offer against the selected purchase. nocturnalsdAustin:“The Revival” brings ILLENIUM, Disco Lines and a science-fiction themeThe Austin edition is presented as Freaky Deaky 2026: The Revival. Its announced lineup includes ILLENIUM, Disco Lines, SLANDER, Liquid Stranger, Crankdat, SIDEPIECE, Odd Mob, Whethan, ALLEYCVT and Boogie T, among additional performers. Freaky DeakyThe production concept gives the event a narrative beyond a conventional concert lineup. As reported by Pollstar,“The Revival” draws on a dystopian laboratory setting, connecting its electronic music programming with an immersive Halloween environment. The publication's lineup coverage also identifies performers including Hannah Laing, Interplanetary Criminal, DJ Heartstring and Flava D, reflecting programming that extends beyond a single electronic music style. Pollstar NewsThe festival takes place at 7311 Decker Lane in Austin. Available admission categories include GA, GA+, VIP and FREAK VIP, allowing attendees to compare standard access with upgraded entry, restroom and viewing amenities. EventimNew Orleans: Porter Robinson and FISHER lead a separate festival experienceAt Mardi Gras World, the New Orleans lineup includes Porter Robinson, FISHER, Of The Trees, Dabin, Chris Lorenzo, DEVAULT, JKYL & HYDE, Canabliss and Xandra, among other artists. These are New Orleans bookings; attendees should not assume that an artist advertised for one city also appears at the other festival. EventimThe setting is another point of distinction. The official New Orleans guide describes indoor and outdoor stages at Mardi Gras World, a riverfront venue associated with the city's float-building workshops. That combination places the Halloween festival within an existing carnival-production environment rather than an interchangeable concert setting. Freaky Deaky NOLAMardi Gras World is located at 1380 Port of New Orleans Place. Its ticket listing offers single-day and two-day options, with general admission for ages 18 and older and VIP tickets restricted to ages 21 and older. EventimTwo nights in each city, with different daily schedulesThe official festival guides currently publish the following hours. All times are local; after-midnight closing times fall on the following calendar day.FestivalFriday, October 30Saturday, October 31Freaky Deaky Austin3 p.m.–midnight3 p.m.–midnightFreaky Deaky New Orleans5 p.m.–1 a.m.3 p.m.–1 a.m.Those schedules amount to 18 scheduled festival hours in each city across the weekend. Attendees should consult the official artist schedules when planning arrival times and choosing between single-day and two-day tickets. Freaky DeakyWhat is the Freaky Deaky promo code for 2026?RSVP and NOCTURNALSD are the promotional codes listed in NocturnalSD's current Freaky Deaky guides. Separate resources cover the Austin festival and Freaky Deaky New Orleans, helping readers begin with the correct destination rather than an outdated event listing. nocturnalsd.The Freaky Deaky Promo Code is "RSVP" and "NOCTURNALSD" these are the newest and largest discounts provided for this event.Freaky Deaky New Orleans Promo Code Promo Codes are "RSVP" and "NOCUTRNALSD" and these are the newest and largest discounts for this event.When you apply the Freaky Deaky Festival Promo Codes "NOCTURNALSD" and "RSVP" as check out you will review a deduction in price for each product you buy, VIP, GA, Standard and other one day two day ticket / pass pricing according the the event wecbsite.For buyers searching for a Freaky Deaky discount code, Freaky Deaky coupon code, Freaky Deaky Texas promo code or Freaky Deaky New Orleans promo code, the process starts with selecting the correct 2026 event and admission category. Both official ticket listings include a promotional-code field. Enter one code, apply it and review the checkout response and final total before completing payment. EventimThe published code resources concern potential offers on eligible festival admission. A fixed discount and eligibility across every ticket category have not been independently verified. Buyers should not assume that an admission promotion also covers hotels, parking, merchandise, tables or separately ticketed afterparties.How much are Freaky Deaky 2026 tickets?The standard official ticket pages reviewed on October 28, 2026, displayed the following two-day prices:Two-day admissionAustinNew OrleansGeneral admission$189.95$149.96VIP$309.96$299.97These are displayed ticket prices including the service fees shown on the respective pages-not independently verified promo-code prices. Available tiers and inventory can change, and purchasers should review any additional charges in the final checkout. EventimVIP age requirements are not the same: Austin lists its VIP and FREAK VIP options as 18+, while the New Orleans VIP listing is 21+. Buyers comparing the two destinations should review the actual ticket description rather than assume equivalent rules or benefits. freakydeakyEarly wristband pickup begins October 28With Halloween weekend approaching, wristband collection is an immediate planning consideration. Austin's official ticket guide lists early pickup on October 28–29, from noon to 8 p.m., at Aloft by Marriott Austin Airport, 8000 East Ben White Boulevard. Freaky Deaky.AI and Marketing Technology Support Festival DiscoveryMarketing technology and artificial intelligence support for NocturnalSD and RSVPPass's Freaky Deaky 2026 promotional coverage is provided by , and The collaboration brings together digital marketing, search optimization and AI-enabled technology expertise, including DIQSEO's content and search strategies and CYBRSPC's custom AI solutions and workflow integrations. Its focus is practical: helping fans discover city-specific festival information, artist announcements, ticket resources and promotional codes for Austin and New Orleans. The initiative puts AI-assisted event discovery at the center of the campaign, with the goal of connecting audience questions to useful information across traditional search and emerging AI-powered discovery platforms.New Orleans lists early pickup on the same dates and during the same hours at Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania Street. Both locations require a valid photo ID and the ticket order. Festival-site box office pickup is also available during the published operating hours. Freaky Deaky NOLAAdditional information and promo code resourcesNocturnalSD - Freaky Deaky Texas promo code guide:NocturnalSD - Freaky Deaky 2026 event resource:NocturnalSD - Freaky Deaky New Orleans promo code guide:RSVPPass - Event discovery:Official Freaky Deaky Austin information:Official Freaky Deaky New Orleans information:event-details/freaky-deaky-new-orleans-promo-code/

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Freaky Deaky and Freaky Deaky New Orleands Promo Code is "RSVP" and "NOCTURNALSD"

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Freaky Deaky Promo Code 'RSVP' and "NOCTURNALSD' - Last Minute Special Release News Provided By DIQ SEO October 28, 2026, 13:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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