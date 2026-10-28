Watertown History Museum Brings Community Together For Fifth Annual Holiday Wreaths Festival

5th Annual Holiday Wreaths Festival and Marketplace

Discover handmade wreaths, local artisans, festive finds and community spirit at Watertown's free Holiday Wreaths Festival on November 14.

WATERTOWN, CT, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There is something special about the little things that make a town feel like home during the holidays. A wreath on the front door, a handmade gift chosen at a local market, or an afternoon spent browsing stalls and running into familiar faces. For Watertown, Connecticut, one of those seasonal gatherings is returning this November as the Watertown History Museum prepares to host its 5th Annual Holiday Wreaths Festival and Marketplace.Taking place on Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Watertown United Methodist Church, the festival will bring together community-made holiday wreaths, local craft vendors, specialty merchants and food vendors. Admission is free, and visitors are welcome to stop by for holiday shopping, seasonal decorations or simply an afternoon out with family and friends.A highlight of the festival is its display of holiday wreaths, handcrafted and generously donated by members of the community. Visitors can browse the collection and take part in the wreath prize drawing, with each piece offering its own take on a familiar holiday decoration. For anyone looking to give their home a festive touch, or find something a little different from the usual store-bought decor, the display offers plenty to explore.The marketplace brings its own share of holiday discoveries. Local artisans, craft vendors and specialty merchants will offer distinctive gifts and handmade finds for the season, alongside food vendors. With the holiday shopping season getting underway, the festival gives visitors a chance to discover local makers while finding gifts for the people on their lists.Now in its fifth year, the event has become a seasonal gathering built around the participation of the community. The wreaths are donated by local contributors, the marketplace brings together independent vendors, and the festival creates an opportunity for residents to spend time together while supporting an organization dedicated to preserving the area's past.That connection to the community sits at the heart of the Watertown History Museum's work. Established in 1945, the organization preserves and shares the history of Watertown and Oakville through historical photographs, documents, artifacts and other materials that record how the area has grown and changed. Its collections document different aspects of local life, from manufacturing and farming to military history and the arts.The Holiday Wreaths Festival is more than a seasonal marketplace. Every handcrafted wreath donated by a community member contributes to a tradition that supports the Watertown History Museum, while the marketplace gives local artisans and small businesses an opportunity to connect with visitors.Through event discovery and media outreach, AllEvents is introducing the festival to families and holiday shoppers who may not yet know about the museum's annual celebration. It's an opportunity for more people to discover the local talent, community generosity and history behind the event.Event Details-> Event: 5th Annual Holiday Wreaths Festival and Marketplace-> Date: Saturday, November 14, 2026-> Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.-> Venue: Watertown United Methodist Church-> Admission: Free-> Event details:About the Watertown History MuseumThe Watertown History Museum, formerly known as the Watertown Historical Society, was established in 1945 to collect and preserve the history of Watertown and Oakville, Connecticut. Through its historical collections and public programming, the museum documents the area's heritage and works to share it with future generations.Website:About AllEventsAllEvents is a global event discovery, ticketing and marketing platform that helps people discover experiences and enables event organizers to promote their events, reach relevant audiences and sell tickets. From community festivals and holiday markets to concerts and cultural gatherings, AllEvents connects organizers with people looking for things to do in their local communities and around the world.Website:

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Watertown History Museum Brings Community Together for Fifth Annual Holiday Wreaths Festival News Provided By AllEvents October 28, 2026, 13:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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