Center Rock Inc. Sports Complex Now Home To Berlin Brothersvalley Athletics

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Naming honors decades long connection between Center Rock and the Berlin community

- David Pietrzykowski, President & CEO of Center Rock Inc.

BERLIN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Berlin Brothersvalley School District has renamed its athletic complex the Center Rock Inc. Sports Complex, giving the drilling equipment manufacturer naming rights to the facility that has hosted Mountaineer sports since 1924.

The complex previously carried the name of the Snyder of Berlin Athletic Complex, a name in place since 2004. The change follows the closure of the Snyder of Berlin manufacturing plant earlier this year.

Center Rock, headquartered less than a mile from the complex at 118 Schrock Drive in Berlin, has drawn much of its workforce from the surrounding area for nearly three decades.

"The Berlin area, Somerset County, Cambria County, that's where we get our employees from and they're our most valuable asset," said

David Pietrzykowski, President and CEO of Center Rock Incorporated. "It's kind of a recognition of the many employees that graduated from Berlin High School. We wanted to get our name out there. They come here, they watch the sports teams, they participate in community events."

School officials pointed to the fit between the company's presence in Berlin and the values the district works to instill in student-athletes.

"Just the work ethic that I see the workers have out there, talking to Dave, just the community spirit they have, it's like family oriented, family driven," said Doug Paul, Athletic Director for Berlin Brothersvalley School District. "It's a lot of the things that we try to get through to our kids here in our school and in our athletic programs."

The Center Rock Inc. Sports Complex name will remain in place for at least the next 10 years. The district held a pre-game recognition of the new name during Berlin's first home game of the season on August 28 against Juniata Valley.

About Center Rock Incorporated

Founded in 1998 in Berlin, Pennsylvania, by Brandon Fisher, Center Rock Inc. designs and manufactures pneumatic rock drilling tools, including DTH hammers and bits, LP Drills, the ROTO LOC underreamer system, and distributes Hütte drills and Reichdrill blasthole rigs, alongside their custom fabrication and repair services.

The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified and serves the oil and gas, construction, water well and geothermal, mining and quarry, utility, and horizontal directional drilling industries worldwide.

Center Rock tools and personnel played a central role in the 2010 rescue of 33 trapped miners at the San Jose Mine in Copiapo, Chile, boring the rescue shaft ahead of schedule.

David Pietrzykowski

Center Rock, Inc.

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Center Rock Inc. Sports Complex Now Home to Berlin Brothersvalley Athletics News Provided By RedShift Digital Marketing October 28, 2026, 13:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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