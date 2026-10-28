CISF Seizes Suspected Gold Biscuit During Screening At Gaya Airport, Passenger Taken Into Custody

MENAFN - IANS) Gaya, Oct 28 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Wednesday located a suspected gold biscuit during routine security screening at the Gaya airport, and impounded it for further inspection.

The suspect carrying the purported gold biscuit was taken into custody by the Income Tax sleuths.

The 110-gram object, looking like a gold biscuit, was concealed inside a bag when the CISF sleuths detected it during screening before embankment and seized it, anticipating that the contraband was part of a larger supply chain.

The incident happened on Wednesday around 11:40 a.m. as an IndiGo domestic flight passenger bound for Kolkata presented his cabin baggage for screening at the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) point inside the Domestic Security Hold Area (SHA) of Gaya Airport.

During the X-Ray Baggage Inspection System (X-BIS) screening, a CISF staff member noticed an anomalous, dense metallic mass concealed inside the bag and promptly diverted it for a thorough physical inspection.

The alertness and professional surveillance by the CISF staff at Gaya Airport is also earning praise because of his timely intervention and impounding of the suspected contraband gold.

According to the CISF, the detailed physical examination of baggage revealed a biscuit-shaped, golden-coloured metallic piece weighing approximately 110 grams, suspected to be gold, carried without supporting documentation.

The Crime Intelligence Wing (CIW) of CISF ASG Gaya swung into action and notified the Income Tax Department authorities at Gaya and Patna. Simultaneously, advance actionable inputs were relayed to CISF ASG Kolkata.

“Upon the aircraft's arrival at Kolkata Airport, the passenger was intercepted by Income Tax Department officials for lawful custody and further investigation in accordance with statutory procedures,” a CISF statement said.

The agency further attributed the success to prompt detection and efficient coordination by the staff.

“This highlights our stringent access control, round-the-clock vigilance, and zero-error operational posture across the nation's civil aviation network,” it added.