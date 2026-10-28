Merit-Based Recruitment Ensuring Fair Opportunities For Assam Youth: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 28 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government's transparent recruitment process was ensuring that deserving candidates received a fair opportunity to secure government jobs, reiterating his administration's emphasis on merit-based selection and employment generation.

In a social media post, Sarma said the recruitment system was enabling eligible candidates to fulfil their aspirations and serve the state with pride.

“Our transparent recruitment process is ensuring that deserving candidates get a fair chance to fulfil their aspirations and serve the state with pride,” the Chief Minister said.

“Merit first, always. That is the Assam we are building,” he added.

The chief minister's remarks come against the backdrop of the Assam government's sustained focus on government employment, with recruitment drives across various departments forming a key component of its governance and youth employment agenda.

The state government has repeatedly highlighted transparent and merit-based recruitment as a priority, particularly in a state where government jobs remain highly sought after by young aspirants.

Recruitment exercises for different departments have attracted large numbers of applicants competing for limited vacancies. The BJP-led government under Sarma has made employment generation and appointments to government posts prominent features of its political commitments.

The administration has also emphasised efforts to curb irregularities in recruitment and ensure that selection procedures are conducted fairly.

Government employment is particularly significant for young people in Assam, where secure jobs offer financial stability and opportunities for professional growth.

Recruitment in departments such as education, police and other public services also helps address staffing requirements and strengthen the delivery of essential services. The government has maintained that a transparent selection process is necessary to build public confidence in recruitment and ensure that appointments are based on candidates' qualifications and performance rather than influence or favouritism.

Sarma's latest statement reinforces the administration's position that merit should remain the guiding principle in public appointments.

The Chief Minister has consistently projected government recruitment as part of his broader development agenda, linking employment opportunities with aspirations of the state's youth and the objective of building an efficient public administration.

However, the scale and impact of the recruitment drive remain important considerations as the state continues to address employment aspirations among its growing youth population.