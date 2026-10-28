Paymentology And Liabify Announce The Launch Of Liapay Co-Branded Prepaid Cards To Expand Financial Access Across The UAE

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)- Paymentology, the leading global issuer processor, and Liabify, a UAE-based HR-fintech platform focused on employee financial wellbeing, are strengthening their collaboration to introduce co-branded prepaid cards for employees across the UAE, powered by Paymentology's cloud-native issuing and processing technology. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Through LiaPay, Liabify's financial wellbeing app, the prepaid cards will enhance the app's offering by enabling employees to access approved financing disbursements and make everyday payments through a single payment solution, complementing its existing payroll-linked financial tools and giving employees greater flexibility in managing their money.

The co-branded prepaid card programme is being developed under the Mastercard network, combining Paymentology's cloud-native, real-time card processing capabilities with LiaPay's technology and employer-focused financial ecosystem. Paymentology's flexible issuing technology will support the programme as it grows, enabling Liabify to expand its payment offering and respond to evolving customer needs.

The prepaid cards will complete LiaPay's offering, which connects employees with financial services through employer-integrated solutions. By combining payroll-linked financial tools with a prepaid payment card, the programme aims to provide employees with a practical way to access approved financing disbursements and make everyday payments, supporting greater convenience and financial flexibility.

As digital financial services continue to evolve across the UAE, the collaboration reflects a broader shift towards embedding financial tools into the workplace. By bringing together embedded finance innovation and modern payment processing technology, the partnership demonstrates how businesses can deliver more accessible and convenient financial services. For employers, these solutions form a more comprehensive approach to employee financial wellbeing, while providing employees with access to financial services designed around their working lives and income needs.

, commented:“Financial wellbeing is becoming an increasingly important part of the employee experience, and access to flexible, convenient financial services can make a real difference to people's everyday lives. Our collaboration with Liabify is a great example of how embedded finance can bring these services closer to where they are needed. By combining LiaPay's innovative approach to employee financial wellbeing with Paymentology's cloud-native issuing technology, real-time processing capabilities and global expertise, we're helping to create a more seamless payment experience that gives employees greater choice and control over how they access and manage their money. We're excited to support Liabify's ambitions as it scales its offering across the UAE and beyond.”

, added:“We want employees to have more choice in how they access and use their money, and prepaid cards are a natural part of that. Working with Paymentology allows us to bring this directly into the LiaPay experience, connecting earned wage access with a practical payment solution employees can use in their everyday lives.”

Through the collaboration, Paymentology will provide the cloud-native processing technology, while Liabify will contribute co-branding, technology, user-interface and financing-intermediary support within the approved regulatory framework. The partnership aims to expand access to integrated financial solutions for employees across the UAE, with potential to extend these services across the wider GCC over time, supported by Paymentology's global reach and regional payments expertise.

To learn more about Liabify and Paymentology's work in embedded finance and earned wage access, listen to the conversation on The Issuer Academy podcast, featuring Dr. Allan Villegas, Co-Founder and CEO of Liabify, in conversation with Tim Joslyn, Chief Technology Officer at Paymentology:

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