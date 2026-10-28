Thief Pretends To Use Phone While Stealing Thar Spare Tyre In Hyderabad, Theft Caught On Cam

A man stole the spare tyre of a Mahindra Thar parked in Akbar Bagh, Malakpet, Hyderabad (Telangana) in broad daylight. The incident was captured on CCTV, with the footage showing the man taking several minutes to remove the tyre before leaving the area on a scooter. A complaint has been lodged at Chaderghat Police Station. Further details about the investigation are awaited.

Hyderabad: Broad Daylight Theft in Akbar Bagh - Mahindra Thar's Spare Tyre Stolen

*Hyderabad:* A broad daylight theft in Malakpet, Akbar Bagh, has raised serious concerns over vehicle security and police patrolling in the area. Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) October 27, 2026

CCTV Shows Man Removing Tyre With Wrench

The CCTV footage shows the man arriving at the spot on a scooter and parking near the Thar. He appears to sit on his scooter and look at his phone before approaching the vehicle to remove the spare tyre attached to its rear.

Using an L-shaped lug wrench, the man begins loosening the bolts. He repeatedly returns to his scooter, appears to check his phone and looks around before resuming his task.

The footage shows him taking nearly 5 minutes to loosen the bolts and detach the tyre. At one point, two men on scooters pass through the area. The alleged thief stops and returns to his scooter and pretends to look at his phone, seemingly to avoid attracting their attention.

After they pass, he approaches the Thar again and continues removing the tyre. Once it is detached, he takes it away on his scooter.

The footage appears to show the man carrying out the theft despite the activity on the road. However, his identity and whether he has been identified by the police remain unclear.

CCTV Footage #Hyderabad #Telangana

Theft in Broad Daylight in Malkajgiri

A thug steals the spare tire of a Thar car parked in Akbar Bagh

Police register a case and are conducting an investigation based on CCTV footage Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 27, 2026

CCTV Footage Sparks Debate Over Vehicle Security

The incident has drawn reactions online, with users debating responsibility for vehicle security, parking on public roads and the role of law enforcement.

Some users argued that the police cannot patrol every street around the clock and urged vehicle owners to take precautions. They advised people to use CCTV cameras, secure their valuables and park vehicles in designated spaces instead of leaving them on roads.

One comment suggested that vehicle owners should arrange parking before buying a car, while another pointed out that roads are not private parking spaces.

Others focused on the apparent ease with which the man removed the tyre in daylight. One user mocked and described him as a 'very skilled thief', while another questioned why the alleged theft was not prevented.