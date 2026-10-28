Diwali 2026 Special Trains: Southern Railway Announces Special Services To Nagercoil And Podanur, Check Details

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Southern Railway has announced special trains between Chennai and Nagercoil, and Chennai and Podanur for the Diwali festival. You can check the train numbers, timings, and booking details right here!

Southern Railway has announced special trains to help passengers travel to their hometowns without any hassle during the Diwali festival season. A huge number of people travel from Chennai to the southern districts and the Kongu region for Diwali. The railway board took this step to avoid last-minute crowding and to help passengers plan their journeys easily.

Southern Railway will operate a special train between Tambaram and Nagercoil for the convenience of passengers travelling to the southern districts.

Tambaram to Nagercoil (Train No: 06153): This train will depart from Tambaram at 11.55 PM on November 6, 2026, and it will reach Nagercoil at 3.30 PM the next day. Nagercoil to Tambaram (Train No: 06154): In the return direction, this train will leave Nagercoil at 9.00 PM on November 9, 2026, and it will arrive at Tambaram at 11.30 AM the next day.

Stoppages:This special train will stop at major stations like Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tirupadripulyur, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sattur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli, and Valliyur.

The railway board has arranged a special train between Chennai Central and Podanur for passengers travelling to the western districts and the Coimbatore region.

Chennai Central to Podanur (Train No: 06023): This train will leave Chennai Central at 11.55 PM on November 6, 2026, and it will reach Podanur at 9.15 AM the next day. Podanur to Chennai Central (Train No: 06024): In the return direction, this train will depart from Podanur at 11.30 PM on November 9, 2026, and it will arrive at Chennai Central at 9.35 AM the next day.

Stoppages: This train will stop at Perambur, Tiruvallur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, and Tiruppur railway stations.

Booking Commencement: The ticket booking for the above special trains will start at 8.00 AM on October 29, 2026. Passengers who want to avoid last-minute tension should use this opportunity and book their tickets immediately.

Southern Railway has also announced the cancellation of one specific special train service due to administrative and operational reasons. The railway board has fully cancelled Train No 06136 (Madurai to Tambaram one-way special express), which was scheduled to depart from Madurai at 7.00 PM on October 30, 2026.

Passengers planning their Diwali travel should note these announcements and book their tickets well in advance.