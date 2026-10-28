Radhika Apte Explains Why She Avoids South Indian Films, Calls Out Skin Colour Bias

Radhika Apte recently shared her honest thoughts on the South Indian film industry. The actress questioned the industry's obsession with fair skin and asked filmmakers to back local talent instead.

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte recently sparked a major debate online with her comments on the South Indian film industry. The talented star expressed her disappointment over filmmakers casting North Indian actresses just for their fair skin. She revealed in an interview that this skin color obsession actually made her step away from South cinema.

Radhika strongly believes that filmmakers must prioritize real talent and language skills. South India already has plenty of talented actresses who speak the local languages perfectly. The actress completely disagrees with the trend of importing Mumbai girls who do not know the language and then using dubbing artists for their lines.

Acting goes way beyond just mugging up dialogues, according to Radhika. An actor needs to understand the character's deep emotions and express them naturally on screen. You really need to know the language to pull this off. She rejected several offers simply because she felt she could not do justice to the roles without knowing the local language.

Radhika previously criticized the Telugu film industry for its male-dominated mindset and poor portrayal of women. However, the actress still appreciates the warm and friendly vibe on South Indian movie sets. She fondly remembered how the crew members always treated her with great respect, just like their own family member.

Radhika Apte's honest opinions have once again highlighted the need to value pure talent, question skin color bias, and give local artists their due credit. Her bold statements have definitely added a fresh angle to the ongoing debate about respecting language, culture, and an actor's true potential in the film industry.