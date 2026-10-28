Japan Football Association Vice President Resigns Over World Cup Dispute
(MENAFN) Japan Football Association Vice President Takeshi Okada resigned Wednesday, citing a fundamental disagreement between his personal principles and the organization’s handling of issues related to the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
"Throughout my career, I have valued the social significance of sports guided by my conviction that sports must be conducted with integrity," he said in a statement. "However, the series of responses to the issues surrounding the upcoming FIFA World Cup has revealed a significant gap between those responses and my own convictions. As a sportsman, I cannot accept them.”
Okada’s departure came one week after Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa pledged the organization’s backing for Gianni Infantino to secure another term as FIFA president.
Okada acknowledged that maintaining alignment with the AFC could be a practical decision for Japan, given the country’s relationship with the continental governing body and the possible consequences for Japanese football.
The resignation also comes amid continued scrutiny of Infantino’s leadership. Two months ago, the FIFA president faced growing calls to step down following controversy over the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative.
The proposal would have transferred part of FIFA’s commercial rights to a private investment firm through a newly established commercial entity. The arrangement would have included rights connected to FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.
The initiative was withdrawn within days of details becoming public, triggering criticism from several confederation presidents and major European football leagues.
Infantino has served as FIFA president since 2016 and is seeking another term in the election scheduled for March 2027. Okada’s resignation highlights disagreements within football administration over the handling of major organizational decisions and the balance between institutional relationships and individual principles.
"Throughout my career, I have valued the social significance of sports guided by my conviction that sports must be conducted with integrity," he said in a statement. "However, the series of responses to the issues surrounding the upcoming FIFA World Cup has revealed a significant gap between those responses and my own convictions. As a sportsman, I cannot accept them.”
Okada’s departure came one week after Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa pledged the organization’s backing for Gianni Infantino to secure another term as FIFA president.
Okada acknowledged that maintaining alignment with the AFC could be a practical decision for Japan, given the country’s relationship with the continental governing body and the possible consequences for Japanese football.
The resignation also comes amid continued scrutiny of Infantino’s leadership. Two months ago, the FIFA president faced growing calls to step down following controversy over the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative.
The proposal would have transferred part of FIFA’s commercial rights to a private investment firm through a newly established commercial entity. The arrangement would have included rights connected to FIFA competitions, including the World Cup.
The initiative was withdrawn within days of details becoming public, triggering criticism from several confederation presidents and major European football leagues.
Infantino has served as FIFA president since 2016 and is seeking another term in the election scheduled for March 2027. Okada’s resignation highlights disagreements within football administration over the handling of major organizational decisions and the balance between institutional relationships and individual principles.
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