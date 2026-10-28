Atticus Discusses How You're Paying For Disability Insurance, But Would You Know How To Claim It With Yourupdate.TV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stephanie Akpa, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Atticus, conducted a nationwide media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media highlighting how Atticus is helping consumers understand what they've already paid for, and navigate the process of claiming Social Security disability benefits when illness or injury keeps them from working.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What if one of the most important financial safety nets in your paycheck is one you don't even know you have?

Millions of American workers pay into Social Security Disability Insurance through their paychecks, yet many consumers don't realize they may be eligible for benefits if an illness or injury prevents them from working. New research from Atticus suggests that a major information gap could be leaving eligible workers without benefits they have already paid into.

The problem isn't simply a lack of awareness; it's misinformation about who qualifies. Atticus found that:



Only 15% of people are aware of the federal disability insurance program they may qualify for if they can no longer work

Nearly half of workers covered by SSDI think they have no disability coverage While 50% of workers who may qualify miss out on this coverage



That's where Atticus comes in. A modern public-interest law firm, Atticus helps more than 100,000 Americans each year navigate the Social Security Disability benefits claims process.

Stephanie Akpa, Head of Policy and Public Affairs at Atticus, explained what someone might be entitled to, what misconceptions could stand in their way, and where to turn for help.

What exactly is Social Security Disability Insurance, and are most workers already paying into it?



Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a form of income protection for people whose health conditions prevent them from working for at least a year. Essentially, it functions as long-term disability insurance and is funded through a portion of the Social Security taxes workers pay.

There are two primary benefits of Social Security Disability Insurance. The first is a monthly payment to help replace the income a person would have earned if they were able to continue working. The amount depends on the individual's work history and earnings.

The second benefit is health insurance through Medicare, which generally becomes available after a person has received Social Security Disability Insurance benefits for 24 months.

Why are so many eligible workers missing out on these benefits?



About 94% of U.S. workers already have this insurance, but up to half of those who are eligible never claim it. There are several reasons for this, but recent research from Atticus found that a major factor is a lack of information.

About half of the U.S. workers we surveyed said they would have no insurance or benefits to replace their income if an illness or injury prevented them from working for a year or longer.

Even fewer people knew basic facts about Social Security Disability Insurance, including that it can make them eligible for Medicare and that eligibility is not affected by other assets. To qualify, the disability must be expected to last at least one year.

How can Atticus help people determine if they qualify?



Atticus can help. We're a disability law firm that helps more than 100,000 people each year obtain representation for their disability insurance claims.

We can help determine whether you or someone you know may qualify for disability benefits. Getting started is easy: simply complete a brief, two-minute survey on your phone or computer.

If we believe you may be eligible, we'll connect you with an experienced attorney from our national network of vetted local lawyers.

It's free to get started, with no upfront costs and no fees if you lose your case. Attorney fees are set by the government, and you only pay if your case is successful.

If you can't work because of an illness or injury, what should you know?



A few important things to keep in mind:

First, you may already have coverage. Social Security Disability Insurance is an earned benefit, so if you've worked, you've likely paid into the system.

Second, don't wait to apply. If you or someone you know has a health condition that prevents you from working, you may qualify for benefits.

Third, help is available. The application process can be difficult to navigate, especially when someone is already dealing with a health crisis. Having an attorney involved early can help you navigate the process and improve your chances of a successful claim.

Visit Atticus.com and take a brief, two-minute survey to get started. We'll take it from there.

For more information, visit ATTICUS.COM

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Atticus.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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