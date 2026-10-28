Dris Announces New E-Commerce And Mobile App Experience As Platform Reaches 1,000 Users

Massachusetts cannabis delivery company unveils an AI-built digital experience designed to make shopping and delivery more seamless.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dris, a Massachusetts cannabis delivery company serving adults 21 and older, today announced the rollout of its newly redesigned e-commerce platform and mobile app experience, marking a significant investment in technology, convenience, and customer experience.The announcement comes as Dris celebrates an exciting milestone, with 1,000 users joining the new mobile experience ahead of its full rollout.Developed from the ground up with artificial intelligence playing a central role throughout the process, the new Dris technology platform brings shopping, product discovery, order management, and delivery together into one seamless, connected experience.“We saw an opportunity to use AI not just as an add-on, but to help us build a better digital experience from the ground up,” said Christopher Fevry, Co-Founder of Dris.“Everything was designed around how our customers actually shop, order and receive their deliveries. Reaching 1,000 users is exciting validation of what we're building, and we're just getting started.”The redesigned platform reflects Dris' commitment to simplifying the customer journey through a more intuitive, mobile-first shopping experience. Customers can now enjoy easier product browsing and discovery, access detailed product and strain information alongside available customer reviews, and navigate a more streamlined account management and checkout process.The new experience also introduces real-time driver and delivery tracking, allowing customers to stay informed throughout the fulfillment process. Personalized account features, exclusive deals, and improved opt-in email and SMS communications further enhance the experience by making it easier for customers to stay connected with Dris.Beyond the customer-facing improvements, the updated technology provides Dris with greater flexibility to better understand how customers interact with the platform, identify opportunities for improvement, and introduce additional functionality as the company continues to grow.Reaching 1,000 users represents an important milestone for Dris and demonstrates early demand for a more connected, technology-driven approach to cannabis delivery in Massachusetts.“We're building what we believe the next generation of cannabis delivery should look like in Massachusetts: convenient, intuitive, technology-driven and centered around the customer,” Fevry added.As the platform moves toward full availability, Dris plans to continue introducing new features and enhancements designed to make the entire experience, from product discovery to doorstep delivery, more convenient and accessible.Adults 21 and older can learn more about Dris and its new digital experience by visiting Drisbrands.Dris is a Massachusetts cannabis delivery company dedicated to providing adults 21 and older with a convenient, reliable, and customer-centered delivery experience. Through continued investment in technology, customer service, and digital innovation, Dris is redefining how adult consumers discover, order, and receive products from licensed Massachusetts retailers.

Christina Kimbrell

Tale and Tactic Marketing LLC

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Dris Announces New E-Commerce and Mobile App Experience as Platform Reaches 1,000 Users News Provided By Tale and Tactic Marketing LLC October 28, 2026, 13:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Technology



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