Apollo Heating, Cooling & Plumbing: Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Winter And An Aging Furnace Will Make It Worse

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Northeast Ohio's trusted HVAC and plumbing company urges homeowners to act now, before cold weather arrives and energy costs climb higher

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Apollo Heating, Cooling & Plumbing, a family-owned HVAC and plumbing company that has proudly served Northeast Ohio since 2004, is issuing a timely warning to Akron-area homeowners ahead of this heating season. With natural gas prices on the rise and many homes running older, less efficient furnaces, the company is urging residents to take action now – before cold weather sets in and energy costs climb even higher.The financial pressure on Ohio households is already significant. The average monthly natural gas bill in Ohio has doubled since 2020, with prices currently among the highest the state has seen in over a decade. Looking ahead, the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects that natural gas costs will continue to rise, as growing demand outpaces domestic production. Heating bills across the Northeast and Midwest are expected to climb by approximately 10.5% compared to last winter, according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association – and that number assumes your heating system is running the way it should.For homeowners with an aging furnace, the picture gets more costly. Furnaces typically last between 10 and 15 years, and as they age, efficiency drops. Modern high-efficiency units convert 90% or more of fuel into usable heat, while older furnaces frequently operate in the 60–80% range – meaning a large portion of every dollar spent on natural gas is simply going to waste. When gas prices rise, an inefficient furnace compounds the damage, working harder and longer to reach the same temperature and showing up as a bigger number on the monthly bill.“We hear it from Akron homeowners all the time – their bills keep going up but they haven't changed anything in the house,” said Steve Coss, General Manager of Apollo Heating, Cooling & Plumbing.“A lot of the time, the culprit is a furnace that's past its prime and working overtime to keep up. A furnace tune-up before winter can restore lost efficiency and help homeowners get more out of every dollar they're already spending on natural gas. And if a furnace is approaching the end of its lifespan, replacing it now – rather than waiting for a breakdown in January – gives families real options instead of a rushed decision in the middle of a cold snap.”Apollo's certified technicians are encouraging homeowners across the Akron area to take a few key steps before temperatures drop. First, schedule a professional furnace tune-up. A thorough inspection and cleaning can restore lost efficiency, catch developing issues before they become costly repairs, and ensure the system operates safely heading into peak heating season. Second, know your furnace's age. With a typical lifespan of 10 to 15 years, a furnace approaching or past that range – especially one with rising energy bills – is worth a replacement conversation before winter arrives. Third, don't wait for a breakdown. Emergency furnace failures in a Northeast Ohio winter come with higher service costs and longer wait times. Acting now means having options instead of a rushed fix.Timing is everything. Scheduling a tune-up or replacement estimate this fall – before the first real cold snap – gives homeowners the freedom to make thoughtful decisions rather than reactive ones. Apollo's team serves communities throughout Summit, Portage, Cuyahoga, Stark, Medina, and Geauga counties and is ready to help homeowners understand their options and choose what makes the most sense for their home and budget.About Apollo Heating, Cooling & PlumbingApollo Heating, Cooling & Plumbing is a family-owned HVAC and plumbing company based in Kent, Ohio. Founded in April 2004, Apollo has spent over 20 years earning the trust of homeowners across Northeast Ohio with reliable, honest service and a team that genuinely cares. From furnace repair and AC repair to plumbing, sewer and drain, and indoor air quality, Apollo is the neighbor you can count on when it matters most. The company serves communities throughout Cuyahoga, Geauga, Medina, Portage, Stark, and Summit counties and is a Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer with NATE-certified technicians. Apollo is located at 4500 Crystal Pkwy, Kent, Ohio 44240 and can be reached at 330-446-3744. For more information, visit gotoapollo.

Abby Drexler

Apollo Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

+1 (901) 699-4779

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Apollo Heating, Cooling & Plumbing: Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Winter – and an Aging Furnace Will Make It Worse News Provided By Apollo Heating, Cooling & Plumbing October 28, 2026, 13:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry



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