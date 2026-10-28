MP Congress Targets BJP Over Hardeep Singh Puri's RS Nomination

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 28 (IANS) The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday criticised the BJP for nominating Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for the Rajya Sabha bypoll from the state, alleging that the decision had brought disrepute to Madhya Pradesh and demanding answers over questions surrounding his alleged links to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

State Congress president Jitu Patwari questioned the BJP's decision to nominate Puri and alleged that the party was under some compulsion to keep him in a position of power.

“The compulsion to keep Hardeep Singh Puri in power raises questions about whether there is something that has left the BJP vulnerable. The BJP must answer the questions raised over the Epstein case linked to Puri. When will the country get answers?” Patwari said.

He accused the BJP of insulting Madhya Pradesh by choosing Puri as its candidate for the Upper House and said the Congress would oppose the decision.

“The BJP, intoxicated by the power of votes, is openly insulting both Madhya Pradesh and the mandate given by the people of the state. The Congress strongly opposes this,” he said.

Former Union minister and former Madhya Pradesh Congress president Arun Yadav also criticised the nomination, alleging that it had brought disgrace to the state. He linked his criticism to concerns over crimes against women and minor girls in Madhya Pradesh.

“Madhya Pradesh already ranks number one in the country in cases of sexual abuse of minor girls. Now, sending a friend of an international sex offender to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh has brought disgrace to the state. This exposes the BJP's mindset towards women and young girls,” Yadav said.

The BJP has nominated Puri for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Madhya Pradesh to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former Union minister L Murugan on October 14. Murugan resigned to focus on strengthening the party in Tamil Nadu.

Puri's existing Rajya Sabha term from Uttar Pradesh was due to end on November 25. The bypoll is scheduled for November 12, with members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly voting to elect a member to the Upper House. Counting will take place the same evening.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal congratulated Puri on his nomination and extended his best wishes following the party's Central Election Committee decision to field him for the bypoll.

The nomination has triggered a political exchange in the state, with the Congress questioning the BJP's choice of candidate while the ruling party's state leadership has welcomed the decision.