Kevin Jonas Opens Up On Accidentally Sending Private Photo On Group Chat

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 28 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Kevin Jonas once made a grave mistake of sending a nude picture of himself to his brother Joe and Nick.

Once he realised his mistake, he was left mortified after accidentally sending the picture. The Jonas Brothers recently reflected on the hilarious mishap during the latest episode of their 'Hey Jonas' podcast, and shared what exactly went down behind the indecent snap which ended up in their group chat.

For the context, the siblings and some friends discuss American football and their favourite team, the New York Giants in the group.

Joe said,“There was a big announcement that JJ McCarthy, who is going to be... he's going to start as our quarterback”.

Nick added that Kevin had then sent a picture to the group of a television screen, on which news of the starting line-up had been announced.

He said,“It's a TV and it's got the announcement on it and no one like kind of thinks much of it”.

The discussion moved onto predictions for the Super Bowl in February 2027, before going quiet for an hour. However, around 60 minutes later,“panic texts” from Kevin start arriving. The first text read,“Guys delete the photo I'm sorry”.

He followed that with“C*** my life”, before correcting himself by saying a similar-sounding 4 letter word. Kevin then added in another message,“Delete the thread f***”.

Reflecting on his error on the podcast chat, Kevin said,“The photo has mirrors and I didn't clock it. And it was in our bathroom and I took the photo as I'm getting into the shower”.

Joe then interjected, as he said,“But there's mirrors surrounding the TV and you can only see...it's like the greatest thing that you didn't know happened. There's a big TV and right below it is a mirror and it's only your d***”.

Struggling to hold back his laughter, Nick called the situation“legendary”, as he said,“What's funny is not the photo. It's these four texts back to back that are like poetry”.

The group members quickly told Kevin there was no need to apologise, with Nick bringing the conversation back to the topic in hand by writing,“Go Giants”.

Kevin concluded by saying he's just grateful that the indecent photo didn't end up anywhere it shouldn't, as he said,“It could have gone to so many other places. Oh my God”.