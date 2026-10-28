Congress Busy Making Allegations Instead Of Introspecting Defeat: Maha Minister Bawankule On MLC Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Following the Congress' dismal performance in the recently held Legislative Council polls, Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that the grand old party is busy making allegations against the polling process instead of introspecting where and why it lost the elections.

He made the remark after the Congress drew a blank in three of the four states where MLC polls were held and also remains out of the reckoning in Maharashtra, where the counting is reportedly underway for five seats.

Speaking to IANS, Bawankule said: "In Maharashtra, Congress earlier held Nagpur and two seats in Pune-a total of three seats-while (Shiv Sena-UBT's) Uddhav (Thackeray) ji held Amravati, and (NCP's) Ajit 'Dada' (late Ajit Pawar) held Marathwada...Previously, we had zero seats here, but now we are leading in three. This clearly shows 'Mahayuti' is in the positive. The Congress Party refuses to self-correct itself. When they face defeat, they fail to conduct proper self-introspection or analysis. Look at the Bharatiya Janata Party: whenever we face a setback, we learn from it, introspect, and work towards victory, while it is the opposite for them (Congress)."

Emphasising that the MLC polls were held on ballot papers, the Minister said: "Now they will say that voters were bribed and intimidated. They will speak all such rubbish but won't analyse where and why they actually lost."

"So, I think the Congress party will face a huge loss in this election in Maharashtra," he added.

Further, Bawankule lashed out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his "baap" remark aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"His statement against PM Modi reflects his mental imbalance," he remarked.

Referring to Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan's criticism of Kharge over the latter's remark, the Maharashtra Minister said: "He should at least listen to leaders of his own party and if not, then the party will face the result in the people's mandate in the 2029 (Lok Sabha) polls."

"Whoever insults PM Modi and his parents will be sent home in 2029. The people of the country are sympathetic; they will send home those leaders making unconstitutional remarks," he asserted.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Bawankule also came down heavily on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"Rahul Gandhi is unnecessarily wasting time on useless and futile issues-matters that are not even on the public's mind and which the public criticises," he said.

The Maharashtra Minister asserted that people know that the SIR is a correct measure.

"Removing incorrect names from the voter list is a genuine public demand. Deceased individuals or those no longer residing at an address should not remain on the electoral rolls. Ensuring an accurate voter list is a demand of the entire nation and its citizens," he stressed.