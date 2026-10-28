Indian Railways Trains To Run Beneath Bullet Train Station For The First Time

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 28 (IANS) Indian Railways has completed a key step towards operating conventional trains beneath the upcoming bullet train station in Ahmedabad, with the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspecting three newly built broad gauge lines and their associated platforms as part of the station's redevelopment.

The new lines, numbered 16, 17 and 18, serve platforms 10, 11 and 12 at Ahmedabad railway station. The inspection was conducted by E. Srinivas, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Western Circle, Mumbai.

However, passenger services on the platforms will begin only after the necessary safety approval is granted and the remaining technical and operational formalities are completed.

The infrastructure is being developed as part of the extensive yard remodelling and redevelopment of Ahmedabad railway station, alongside the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project.

The arrangement will allow conventional Indian Railways trains to operate beneath the bullet train station, marking a significant development in the integration of the two railway systems.

Ahmedabad Divisional Railway Manager Ved Prakash said the completion of the new platforms and broad gauge lines is a significant milestone in railway modernisation.

“The completion of the new platforms and broad gauge railway lines at Ahmedabad railway station for operating Indian Railways trains beneath the bullet train station is a historic achievement in the modernisation of Indian Railways,” he said.

He said platforms 10, 11 and 12, along with the associated railway infrastructure, had been developed beneath the Ahmedabad bullet train station as part of the high-speed rail project.

“This is a unique example of modern railway engineering and technical coordination between different railway systems,” Prakash said.

Once operational, the platforms will be able to accommodate express trains, Vande Bharat Express services and local passenger trains, increasing the station's capacity and providing scope for more efficient train operations.

Platform 10 has been closed since July 2022 because of construction work related to the high-speed rail project. The completion of the new broad gauge lines and platform infrastructure has now brought the station closer to resuming operations on platforms 10, 11 and 12.

The CRS inspection also covered a newly constructed broad gauge bypass line featuring Y-connectivity between Asarwa railway station and Sabarmati 'A' cabin.

The line is expected to provide additional connectivity between routes and improve the planning and management of train movements in the Ahmedabad region. A fifth railway line between Ahmedabad railway station and Kankaria depot is also being developed to expand the capacity of the regional rail network.

The additional line is expected to help manage train movements more efficiently, reduce operational bottlenecks and make better use of existing infrastructure.

The inspection was attended by Prakash, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) Pradeep Gupta and senior officials from the railway construction and open line departments.

Ahmedabad railway station has undergone significant changes over the years as the network has expanded and sections have been converted from metre gauge to broad gauge.

Before 2017, metre gauge trains operated from platforms 11 and 12. The Ahmedabad–Himmatnagar metre gauge section then handled eight pairs of passenger services, including the Ahmedabad–Udaipur Fast Passenger, Ahmedabad–Khedbrahma Passenger, Ahmedabad–Himmatnagar Passenger, Ahmedabad–Nandol–Dahegam Passenger and Ahmedabad–Udaipur Express.

Four other named services were also listed among the additional five pairs of passenger trains operating at the time: the Ahmedabad–Mehsana Passenger, Ahmedabad–Botad Passenger, Ahmedabad–Ranuz Passenger and Ahmedabad–Mehsana Express.

These services connected Ahmedabad with surrounding towns and rural areas. The current redevelopment, including the three new broad gauge lines and wider yard remodelling, is intended to meet rising rail traffic requirements and improve the utilisation of infrastructure at one of Western Railway's major stations.

Prakash said passenger operations on the new platforms would start after the required safety clearance and completion of the prescribed procedures.

Western Railway is also undertaking the necessary technical and operational checks before the infrastructure is brought into passenger service.

The new platforms, the Asarwa–Sabarmati bypass and the additional line towards Kankaria depot are expected to strengthen connectivity and increase the capacity of Ahmedabad's railway network.