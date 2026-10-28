Beyond The Call Of Duty: Chinese Police Officers Guard Broken Vending Machine To Prevent Theft (WATCH)

In what was a heartwarming display of public duty caught on CCTV, two late-night patrolling officers in Tianshui, Gansu Province, went above and beyond to protect a local business owner's property on Saturday, October 24.

In a video that went viral on social media, two Chinese police officers spotted that the glass door of a vending machine was broken and stepped in to guard the contents to prevent theft until the owner could be reached. The CCTV footage, which was installed near the store, captured the entire sequence as the two officers maintained their position in front of the damaged machine.

The Chinese officers, who were on night duty, went beyond their routine duties, standing vigil near the exposed items until the business owner was alerted and arrived safely at the scene.

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Patrol Officers Step In After Vending Machine Glass Shatters

Tianshui, which is located in southeast Gansu Province, witnessed two late-night police officers conducting their standard late-night security patrol when they noticed the vending machine's shattered front panel.

One of the officers checked the vending machine to see if any items were missing or if the owner could be alerted through contact details listed on the machine, while the other officer stood guard to secure the area. One officer clicked a photo of the items inside the vending machine, and another went to take a big banner to be placed over the broken glass opening to temporarily cover.

Before leaving the spot, the officers carefully secured the banner around the machine frame, ensuring that no items were compromised, as it was late at night and the owner could not be immediately reached at the hour.

In Tianshui, Gansu Province, at 11:47 p.m. While patrolling, two policemen discovered that the door of the vending machine was broken.

The shop owner checked the surveillance the next day to look for the kind-hearted person and found them. Sharing Travel (@TripInChina) October 26, 2026

The owner of the shop was reportedly astonished and relieved when inspecting the scene the following morning. After checking the CCTV footage, the shop owner learned that the two Chinese officers protected his vending machine throughout the night.

Deeply moved by the gesture, the owner posted the video online to thank the officers for going beyond their duty to ensure the safety and security of his shop.

Why Do Chinese Police Officers Late-Night Patrolling?

The late-night patrolling is done by Chinese police officers as part of routine crime prevention, public safety, and community security efforts, particularly to deter theft and vandalism in commercial and residential areas during off-peak hours.

Chinese police staff's hierarchy is divided into Commissioners, Supervisors/Inspectors, Superintendents, and Constables. The Constables, who wear dark blue uniforms with shoulder insignia, carry out direct community patrols, security checks, and public safety responses across local jurisdictions.

Their job is to ensure that the community remains safe around the clock, protecting local businesses and public property from vandalism, theft, or unforeseen security risks during overnight hours.

China's police are often regarded as one of the most vigilant and efficient law enforcement bodies in the world, maintaining extremely low street crime rates in major urban centers and regional hubs alike through high-density night patrols, widespread community presence, and proactive public safety measures.

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