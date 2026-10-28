8Th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor May Range From 1.83 To 4? Check Expected Salary Hike, Pay Revision Details

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The 8th Central Pay Commission is currently taking feedback from government employees and pensioners. The panel will recommend new salaries after reviewing the pay structure, allowances, and fitment factor.

The 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) is currently in the consultation phase. The panel is gathering feedback from central government employees, pensioner groups, and unions before submitting its final recommendations in May next year.

Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai heads this commission. Former IAS officer Pankaj Jain serves as the member-secretary. Finance professor and PM's Economic Advisory Council member Prof. Pulak Ghosh is also on the panel.

The panel will recommend practical changes after reviewing the pay structure and pay matrix. They are also looking into allowances like Dearness Allowance (DA), Dearness Relief (DR), and House Rent Allowance (HRA), along with increments and promotions.

The commission will consider current work environment demands and special needs during this review. These decisions will impact over 1 crore people. This includes around 50 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners from various departments like defence and railways.

What is the fitment factor and how do we calculate it? Pay commissions use this mathematical multiplier to convert an employee's old basic pay or a retiree's pension into the new revised basic pay structure. The main formula is: Current basic pay × Fitment factor = New basic pay.

The 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC) had set a 2.57 fitment factor. This multiplier increased the basic pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000. The calculation looked exactly like this: Rs 7,000 × 2.57 = Rs 18,000.

The commission finished collecting suggestions from employee representative groups and unions in July. Various groups have demanded a higher fitment factor in their memorandums.

Employee unions and pensioner groups have recommended a high fitment factor like 3.83 or 4.00. A Clear Tax report states that conservative experts expect a rate between 1.83 and 2.00. Moderate industry projections suggest it might stay between 2 and 2.57.

Discussions around the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) are still ongoing. The panel has not finalised the fitment factor yet. The central government must approve the 8th CPC recommendations before implementing them.

Today we will look at how much the salary can increase based on different fitment factors like 1.83, 2.00, 2.25, 2.57, 3.83, and 4.00. We will also see the exact salary amount that beneficiaries might receive after the hike.