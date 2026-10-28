Securonix Appoints Essam Ahmed as Senior Sales Director for Middle East and Africa

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) DUBAI, UAE – October 28, 2026 - Securonix, Inc., a six-time Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM, today announced the appointment of Essam Ahmed as Senior Sales Director for the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In this role, Ahmed will lead regional sales strategy, partner development and customer growth, helping enterprise and government organizations adopt Securonix Unified Defense SIEM and governed, AI-powered security operations.

Security leaders across MEA are modernizing security operations as cloud adoption, growing data volumes and AI-enabled business processes increase operational complexity. Ahmed will work with CIOs, CISOs and channel partners to help organizations improve detection, investigation and response while maintaining governance and human oversight.

Ahmed brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity experience and has supported customers across more than 30 countries. His career includes leadership roles at McAfee, FireEye, and spiderSilk. At FireEye, he led systems engineering across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, where his team helped reduce proof-of-value cycles from approximately 120 days to two weeks. He later drove regional revenue growth at LogRhythm and Exabeam and earned three President’s Club awards. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Global Sales at spiderSilk.

“Customers across MEA are asking for security programs that can keep pace with rapid technology adoption and produce measurable outcomes,” said Cyrille Badeau, Vice President - EMEA at Securonix. “Essam understands the region and has spent his career connecting complex security technology with successful execution. His experience building teams, enabling partners and supporting enterprise and government customers will help Securonix deepen relationships and expand responsibly across the region.”

“Security leaders in the Middle East and Africa are investing in AI and cloud while remaining accountable for resilience, efficiency and control,” said Essam Ahmed, Senior Sales Director, Middle East and Africa, Securonix. “My focus will be on helping customers turn that investment into stronger detection, faster investigation and governed response. Securonix has a strong regional partner community, and I will work closely with that community to translate our platform capabilities into security outcomes customers can measure.”

Ahmed will build on Securonix’s regional partner ecosystem, which includes DigiGlass by Redington, AmiViz, StarLink, HelpAG, RNS Technology and Cyberdome. These relationships extend access to local expertise and managed security services while supporting adoption of Securonix Unified Defense SIEM across the region.



About Securonix

Securonix is transforming security operations with the industry’s first Unified Defense SIEM with Agentic AI, built to decide and act across the threat lifecycle with a human-in-the-loop philosophy. Its cloud-native platform unifies detection, investigation, and response, while enabling Sam, the AI SOC Analyst, and a productivity-based AI operating model for the SOC, so organizations can measure and govern AI by the analyst work it delivers. Helping enterprises become Breach Ready and Board Ready, Securonix delivers accountable, outcome-driven security operations at scale. Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SIEM and a Customers’ Choice by Gartner Peer Insights™, Securonix delivers trusted security operations for global enterprises. Learn more at

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