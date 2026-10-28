CredibleX Named to the 2026 CB Insights’ 100 Most Promising Fintech Startups

(MENAFN- CredibleX) CredibleX recognized for achievements in expanding access to financing for growing businesses



NEW YORK, October 28, 2026 – CB Insights today named CredibleX to its ninth annual Fintech 100, showcasing the 100 most promising fintech startups in the world.



The 2026 Fintech 100 identifies the startups reshaping how financial services work behind the scenes. This year’s cohort spans payments, lending, wealth, and digital assets, and what unites them is the data behind their selection: strong deal activity, top-tier investors, and partnerships with industry leaders. said Aisha Chandraker, Fintech Analyst at CB Insights.



“We are honoured to be recognized by CB Insights for the second consecutive year,” said Hassan Reda Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of CredibleX. “This recognition reflects the work of our team and partners in making financing more accessible to growing enterprises and businesses. We remain focused on building solutions that give businesses the flexibility and support they need to grow.”

The list spans 21 categories across six sections of the fintech market, from payments and business finance to capital markets and connectivity. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary metrics.

Founded in Abu Dhabi in 2023, CredibleX provides trade and working capital financing solutions to growing enterprises and businesses. In May 2026, the company raised US $15 million series A funding led by Mubadala, with participation from Further Ventures. This followed a US $100 million senior secured facility from Pollen Street Capital in 2025.

Quick facts on the 2026 Fintech 100:



$10.9B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $3.2B in 2026 so far (as of 10/5/2026).

330+ business relationships since 2025, including with industry leaders like JPMorganChase, Mastercard, and NASDAQ.

51 early-stage startups, 13 of which are at the seed stage



About CB Insights

CB Insights spots winners in emerging tech. Since 2009, we've ranked and rated the private companies reshaping their industries, drawing on proprietary interviews with operators and deep, validated intelligence on over 12 million companies. We give decision-makers an edge by enriching their AI agents with expert judgment, nonpublic signals, and a complete map of technology markets. Six of the Mag 7 and the top 10 U.S. banks rely on CB Insights to build conviction in their next investment, acquisition, partner, or customer.

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