Apple's New Ipad Mini Starts At Dh2,849 In UAE Here's What's New

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Apple's new iPad mini will be available in the UAE from Dh2,849, with upgrades including an OLED display, a faster processor and water and dust resistance.

The Wi-Fi model starts at Dh2,849, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular version is priced from Dh3,449. Customers can also buy the tablet at an education price starting at Dh2,649.

Recommended For You

Pre-orders open on Wednesday, October 28, with the device set to go on sale on Friday, November 6.

New iPad mini upgrades

The new model features an 8.5-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display, up from 8.3 inches on the previous generation. Apple says the larger screen fits into the same overall footprint because its bezels are 24 per cent thinner.

The display offers deeper blacks, richer colours and peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits - more than twice that of the previous model, according to Apple. Buyers can also choose a nano-texture display option designed to reduce glare in bright environments.

Camera and audio

The new iPad mini boasts of an Acoustic Display for a better audio experience when gaming, watching videos, or editing content. Specially designed woofers are paired through the display to produce punchier bass and more volume.

The display also features a sealed enclosure that helps iPad mini achieve its IP67 rating.

The 12MP Center Stage front camera is now on the edge, perfect for FaceTime calls, video conferencing, and collaboration. And the 12MP Wide back camera captures photos with Smart HDR 4 and 4K video at up to 60 fps. An Adaptive True Tone flash also improves photos and makes document scanning better than ever.

Pricing

The iPad mini with A20 Pro will be available for preorder starting Wednesday, October 28. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Friday, November 6.

iPad mini will be available in midnight and starlight with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB configurations.

The iPad mini starts at Dh2,849 for the Wi-Fi model, and Dh3,449 for the Wi-Fi and Cellular model.

With education savings, iPad mini starts at Dh2,649.

Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil (USB-C) are compatible with the new iPad mini. Apple Pencil Pro is available for Dh529 and Dh499 with education savings. Apple Pencil (USB-C) is available for Dh319 and Dh279 with education savings.

Apple raises prices in the UAE: How much will iPhone 18 Pro cost? iPhone 18 Pro from Dh225 per month in UAE: Etisalat, du roll out payment plans

ALSO READ