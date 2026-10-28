Aquasafe Restoration Urges Returning Yuma Snowbirds To Check For Water Damage Before Unpacking

MENAFN - GetNews)"Aquasafe Restoration in Yuma, Arizona"Aquasafe Restoration, a Yuma water damage and mold remediation company, urges winter visitors to check every room, closet and water heater space for leaks and mold before moving back into a home closed since spring.

YUMA, Ariz. - October 28, 2026 - Aquasafe Restoration, a Yuma water damage and mold remediation company, is urging winter visitors returning to Yuma County this fall to check closed-up homes for water damage and mold before moving back in.

Yuma's winter visitor season runs from October through March. Many of the homes those visitors return to have sat closed since spring, through a summer of daily highs above 110 degrees.

Supply lines behind washing machines, dishwashers and refrigerator ice makers can fail with no one home. Yuma's hard water is hard on water heater tanks. A stuck float valve on a roof-mounted evaporative cooler sends water into the ceiling instead of the reservoir. In an occupied home, any of these gets noticed within a day. In a home nobody has entered since spring, the water keeps running.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says water-damaged materials should be dried within 24 to 48 hours to prevent mold growth. For a leak that began in June or July, that window closed months ago. The question now is how far the moisture traveled into drywall, baseboards, subfloor and insulation.

"A house can look fine from the driveway, and then you open the front door and the smell tells you everything," said Matthew Butler, owner of Aquasafe Restoration. "A leak that started in July has had months to get into the subfloor and inside the walls, so the check has to happen before anything gets painted or unpacked."

Returning snowbirds can check six things for water damage before unpacking: a musty odor when the door first opens, before the air conditioning has run; brown or yellow stains on the ceiling below a swamp cooler; discoloration or a warped floor around the water heater; wood or laminate flooring that has cupped or lifted at the seams; baseboards or drywall that feel soft or cool to the touch; and, if the water was never shut off, a water meter that moves with every fixture closed.

One smell is normal and should not be mistaken for mold. Drains that go unused for months lose the water seal in their traps, and sewer gas enters the house. North Dakota State University Extension agricultural engineer Ken Hellevang recommends pouring a quart of water into each drain to restore the seal. A sewer smell that clears after running water in every sink, tub and shower is a dry trap. A musty smell that does not clear is a moisture problem.

The common wrong response is to open the main valve, turn the air conditioning down and start unpacking. Painting over a stain or laying new flooring over a damp subfloor traps the moisture and gives mold an undisturbed place to grow. The right sequence is to open the main valve slowly with someone inside listening for running water, walk every room and closet, photograph anything wet before touching it and get a moisture reading before painting or replacing any material.

Homeowners who find damage should document it and report it to their carrier promptly. Coverage for a home left vacant for months varies by policy, so ask the agent what it requires before filing.

Aquasafe Restoration answers calls 24 hours a day at (928) 750-1670 and bills insurance directly for water damage restoration and mold removal in Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Somerton, San Luis, Wellton and Gadsden. A room-by-room reopening checklist is published at Coming Back to Yuma This Fall?

About Aquasafe Restoration

Aquasafe Restoration is a damage restoration company providing 24-hour water damage, flood, mold, fire, sewage and asbestos services to homes and businesses across Yuma County, Arizona. Based in Yuma, the company is certified, licensed and insured, and is a member of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce. It holds a 5 star rating on Google.