AI Is Moving Beyond Chatbots And Into The Systems That Keep People Safe (RZAI, ARLO, REZI, EVLV, GRRR)

MENAFN - GetNews) Naples, FL – October 28, 2026 – Most of the money and attention in AI so far has gone to chips, data centers, and chatbots. Meanwhile, a large and growing business is taking shape around AI in the physical world, where cameras, alarms, sensors, and screening systems are being upgraded to recognize danger and warn people before it turns into damage. The global physical security market is projected to reach $151.5 billion by 2030, according to MarketsandMarkets, with AI-powered surveillance, smart sensors, and video analytics among the main drivers of that spending.

The value of that technology is easiest to see in what's at stake. The January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires alone caused an estimated $53 billion in overall losses, according to Munich Re. Earlier warnings, faster threat detection, and better security monitoring can help homeowners, businesses, insurers, and cities limit the damage from fires, intrusions, and other emergencies. That spending flows to the companies building the technology, whether through device sales, subscriptions, screening services, or large installation contracts.

The companies putting this technology to work cover just about every setting where safety matters, from a newly listed Nasdaq name that forecasts fire risk inside a building before anything ignites to established players behind front-door cameras, household smoke alarms, AI weapons screening at major stadiums, and video analytics running across entire cities. Here are five stocks to take a closer look at.

Roze AI Inc. (NASDAQ:RZAI) is a disaster prevention technology company that uses artificial intelligence, wireless sensors, and digital twin technology to forecast fire risk inside buildings before a fire starts. The company operates through its wholly owned South Korean subsidiary, Roze AI Korea Co., Ltd., founded in 2015 by Chief Executive Officer Young Jin Cho, and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market at the end of September through a direct listing.

The core of the business is the Disaster AI Platform, or DAP, which builds a live digital model of a building and keeps it updated with data from wireless sensors throughout the facility. DAP runs those readings through AI analysis and fire simulation, and its Fire4Cast system turns the results into a Fire Risk Index for each building, giving facility managers and safety teams a clear view of where risk is rising so they can step in early. Roze AI compares it to a weather forecast for fire.

That technology has already been put to work in some of South Korea's most sensitive sites. DAP has been installed and operated at major government facilities, military bases, government-designated production facilities, and power plants, where it was verified through long-term testing and certified for its stability and disaster prevention functionality.

Roze AI continues to build out its intellectual property in the U.S. On October 26, the company announced that Roze AI Korea received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a shortest evacuation route system, which calculates exit routes in real time based on how people are moving and how fire hazards are changing, then displays those routes on connected guidance devices. Once issued, it would be the subsidiary's seventh U.S. patent.

Roze AI is now carrying that track record into commercial development projects. On October 6, the company announced approximately US$12.2 million in new contracts covering two mixed-use development sites in Seoul's Seocho district for developer Hajo and one site at the Soraepogu Fish Market development in Incheon for IJ. Cho said the contracts are "a meaningful step in scaling our commercial business."

The same two customers came back a week later. On October 13, Roze AI announced approximately US$14.8 million in additional contracts with Hajo and IJ, covering two redevelopment districts in Seoul's Hapjeong area and a second contract at the Incheon fish market development. Together, the two rounds cover digital twin AI platforms, fire protection equipment, and installation work across six sites, with construction expected to begin in the first half of 2027. The company noted the contract values are based on preliminary designs and are not revenue guidance.

Beyond those six contracted sites, Roze AI has two larger projects at earlier stages. On October 19, the company announced a non-binding memorandum of agreement with Mullae District 3 Complex Development Co., Ltd. to explore bringing its AI fire safety technology into a planned development of roughly 204,100 square feet of land in Seoul's Yeongdeungpo district, with a preliminary target of about US$111.8 million for potential contract work subject to a definitive agreement.

The same release noted that Roze AI holds a previously disclosed contract with INUVERSE Co., Ltd. for the Daegu AI Data Center project in Yeongcheon, valued at about US$172.2 million, where work will begin once project financing is in place.

From here, Roze AI has several concrete milestones ahead. Construction at the six contracted sites is expected to begin in the first half of 2027, the proposed Mullae project requires a definitive agreement, and the Daegu data center project depends on financing before work can begin. The subsidiary also received a Notice of Allowance for its evacuation-route technology, bringing another potential U.S. patent closer to issuance. Together, these developments give Roze AI several paths to grow its commercial business, and with its U.S. patent portfolio expanding, the company has said it is evaluating opportunities to bring its technology to international markets, including North America.

Arlo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) is a smart home security company based in Carlsbad, California, that sells app-controlled cameras and devices backed by a cloud platform built on AI and computer vision. Its paid subscription plans add features such as person and vehicle recognition, event captions, and fire detection. Arlo recently reported record second-quarter results, with total revenue of $156 million, up 21% year over year, and subscriptions and services revenue of $93 million, which made up about 60% of total sales. The company ended the quarter with roughly 6.3 million paid accounts and annual recurring revenue of $365 million, and it raised its full-year guidance for both revenue and earnings per share. Earlier this year, Arlo acquired Aloe Care Health, extending its platform into aging-in-place and wellness care. Arlo is scheduled to report third-quarter results on November 5.

Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) is a building technology company that makes sensing and control products for homes under brands including First Alert, BRK, Honeywell Home, and Control4. Through First Alert and BRK, the company offers smoke and carbon monoxide detection and home fire suppression products, and it also makes home heating and cooling controls and security products. On August 3, Resideo completed the spin-off of its ADI Global Distribution business, leaving a standalone company focused on its products business. Resideo reported record second-quarter revenue of $1.98 billion, with revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted earnings per share all coming in above the high end of its outlook ranges. Following the separation, it issued standalone 2026 guidance calling for revenue of $2.9 billion to $2.95 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $605 million to $625 million. Resideo is set to report third-quarter results on November 10.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is a security technology company that uses AI to screen people and bags for weapons and other threats at sports and entertainment venues, schools, hospitals, and workplaces. Its lineup includes Evolv Express, a weapons-screening system, and eXpedite, an AI-powered bag-screening product designed to work alongside Express. Both hold the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's SAFETY Act Designation. Evolv says its systems have scanned more than 4.5 billion people since 2019. In its second quarter, Evolv reported revenue of $43.8 million, up 34% year over year, added 70 new customers, and grew annual recurring revenue 20% to $132.7 million. The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $180 million to $185 million and is scheduled to report third-quarter results on November 10.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) is a global provider of AI-driven security intelligence, network intelligence, and IoT technology, with products that include intelligent video surveillance and smart city solutions built to strengthen security and resilience across urban operations. The company has also been expanding into AI infrastructure and data centers. Gorilla reported first-half 2026 revenue of $78.4 million, up 99% year over year, and raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to at least $200 million. It is targeting 2027 revenue of $450 million to $500 million.

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