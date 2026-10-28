Hypercholesterolemia Drugs In Development 2026: Pipeline Therapies, Ongoing Trials, And Companies Driving Innovation EPIC BIO, Amytrx Therapeutics, Chroma Medicine, Verve Therapeutics, Inc

MENAFN - GetNews) (Albany, New York) - October 28, 2026: As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Hypercholesterolemia pipeline constitutes 30+ key companies continuously working towards developing 32+ Hypercholesterolemia treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hypercholesterolemia Market.

The Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Hypercholesterolemia treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Hypercholesterolemia companies working in the treatment market are EPIC BIO, Amytrx Therapeutics, Chroma Medicine, Verve Therapeutics, Inc, Vaxxinity, Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, Addpharma Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., and others, are developing therapies for the Hypercholesterolemia treatment



Emerging Hypercholesterolemia therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- EPIC-221, AMTX 100, Research programme: epigenetic editors, VERVE-101, VXX-401, ARO-ANG 3, MK-0616, HSK31679, Ebronucimab, AD-221, SHR-1209, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Hypercholesterolemia market in the coming years.

In October 2026, AstraZeneca's oral PCSK9 inhibitor is under investigation in the AZURE-HeFH clinical trial involving adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). According to the trial registry, recruitment has been completed, while primary study completion is anticipated in January 2027.

In September 2026, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported interim Phase I/IIa findings for ARO-DIMER-PA, an investigational RNA interference therapy designed to simultaneously suppress PCSK9 and APOC3 in patients with mixed hyperlipidemia. Following a single dose, the treatment achieved maximum mean reductions of 72% in PCSK9 and 88% in APOC3 levels. These results highlight the potential of dual-gene silencing to reduce atherogenic lipoproteins and warrant further clinical investigation. ARO-DIMER-PA remains an investigational therapy and has not yet received regulatory approval.

In August 2026, CRISPR Therapeutics presented extended Phase I findings for CTX310, an investigational in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing therapy designed to target ANGPTL3. At the highest dose, treatment resulted in mean reductions of 79% in ANGPTL3, 48% in triglycerides, and 53% in LDL cholesterol, with these effects maintained throughout the one-year follow-up period. The company reported no serious adverse events considered related to treatment in this small study and confirmed that Phase Ib clinical evaluation was ongoing.

In July 2026, FDA approves Lipfendra (enlicitide), the first oral PCSK9 inhibitor for adults with hypercholesterolemia. The U.S. FDA approved Lipfendra (enlicitide), developed by Merck, as an adjunct to diet and exercise to lower LDL cholesterol in adults with hypercholesterolemia, including HeFH. The once-daily oral treatment reduced LDL-C by 56% versus placebo in the CORALreef Lipids trial and 59% in the CORALreef HeFH trial at Week 24. The approval offers an oral alternative to injectable PCSK9 inhibitors.

In May 2026, VERVE-102 demonstrates substantial LDL-C lowering following a single infusion. Eli Lilly reported Phase Ib Heart-2 trial results for VERVE-102, an investigational in vivo base-editing therapy designed to inactivate the PCSK9 gene in the liver. A single infusion produced dose-dependent reductions of up to 88% in PCSK9 and 62% in LDL-C. The effects appeared sustained during follow-up of up to 18 months in some participants. The findings support further development of a potential one-time treatment, although larger trials are needed to establish long-term safety and clinical benefit.

In April 2025, Verve Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech developing innovative genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease, announced promising initial results from its Heart-2 Phase 1b trial of VERVE-102. This trial focuses on patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) and/or premature coronary artery disease (CAD), groups needing substantial and lasting reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Among 14 participants treated across three dosing levels, VERVE-102 showed good tolerability, with no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs) or significant lab abnormalities. A single infusion of VERVE-102 produced dose-dependent reductions in blood PCSK9 protein and LDL-C, with an average LDL-C drop of 53% and a maximum reduction of 69% in the 0.6 mg/kg group. In January 2025, LIB Therapeutics Inc. (LIB), a private late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Lerodalcibep, a next-generation PCSK9 inhibitor, announced that the Phase 3 LIBerate-HoFH study has been published in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology. This study assessed Lerodalcibep in a globally diverse population with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

Hypercholesterolemia Overview

Hypercholesterolemia is a condition characterized by high levels of cholesterol in the blood. This can lead to the buildup of fatty deposits in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. It is often caused by genetic factors, an unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, or other underlying health conditions.

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Emerging Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



EPIC-221: EPIC BIO

AMTX 100: Amytrx Therapeutics

Research programme: epigenetic editors: Chroma Medicine

VERVE-101: Verve Therapeutics, Inc

VXX-401: Vaxxinity, Inc

ARO-ANG 3: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

MK-0616: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

HSK31679: Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Ebronucimab: Akeso Biopharma

AD-221: Addpharma Inc. SHR-1209: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd.

Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Hypercholesterolemia Assessment by Product Type

Hypercholesterolemia By Stage and Product Type

Hypercholesterolemia Assessment by Route of Administration

Hypercholesterolemia By Stage and Route of Administration

Hypercholesterolemia Assessment by Molecule Type Hypercholesterolemia by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Hypercholesterolemia Report covers around 32+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Hypercholesterolemia product details are provided in the report. Download the Hypercholesterolemia pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Hypercholesterolemia therapies

Some of the key companies in the Hypercholesterolemia Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Hypercholesterolemia are - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Verve Therapeutics Inc, Akcea Therapeutics Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Huons Co Ltd, LipimetiX Development Inc, Novartis AG, Nyrada Inc, Addpharma Inc, and others.

Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Analysis:

The Hypercholesterolemia pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hypercholesterolemia with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hypercholesterolemia Treatment.

Hypercholesterolemia key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hypercholesterolemia Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hypercholesterolemia market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Hypercholesterolemia drugs and therapies

Hypercholesterolemia Market Drivers



Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Risk Factors: Increasing rates of obesity, diabetes, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy dietary habits are driving demand for innovative cholesterol-lowering therapies.

Unmet Medical Needs: Many patients fail to achieve recommended LDL cholesterol targets with existing treatments, creating opportunities for novel therapeutic approaches.

Advancements in Drug Development: Progress in PCSK9 inhibitors, siRNA-based therapies, and other innovative mechanisms is expanding the hypercholesterolemia treatment pipeline.

Growing Demand for Personalized Treatments: Increasing interest in long-acting therapies and alternative treatments for patients who cannot tolerate statins is supporting pipeline development. Increasing R&D Investments: Pharmaceutical companies are investing in clinical research to develop effective therapies for familial hypercholesterolemia and patients at high cardiovascular risk.

Hypercholesterolemia Market Barriers



Strong Competition from Existing Therapies: The widespread availability of generic statins and established cholesterol-lowering drugs creates significant competition for emerging treatments.

High Clinical Development Costs: Extensive clinical trials and the need to demonstrate meaningful LDL cholesterol reduction and cardiovascular benefits can increase development expenses.

Safety and Tolerability Concerns: Potential adverse effects, drug interactions, and long-term safety uncertainties may affect the development and adoption of novel therapies.

Pricing and Reimbursement Challenges: High costs associated with innovative biologics and advanced therapies may limit patient access and create reimbursement barriers. Patient Adherence and Diagnosis Challenges: Poor adherence to long-term treatment and underdiagnosis of familial hypercholesterolemia may hinder optimal disease management and market penetration.

Scope of Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Hypercholesterolemia Companies: EPIC BIO, Amytrx Therapeutics, Chroma Medicine, Verve Therapeutics, Inc, Vaxxinity, Inc, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Akeso Biopharma, Addpharma Inc., Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., and others

Key Hypercholesterolemia Therapies: EPIC-221, AMTX 100, Research programme: epigenetic editors, VERVE-101, VXX-401, ARO-ANG 3, MK-0616, HSK31679, Ebronucimab, AD-221, SHR-1209, and others

Hypercholesterolemia Therapeutic Assessment: Hypercholesterolemia current marketed and Hypercholesterolemia emerging therapies Hypercholesterolemia Market Dynamics: Hypercholesterolemia market drivers and Hypercholesterolemia market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Hypercholesterolemia Report Introduction

2. Hypercholesterolemia Executive Summary

3. Hypercholesterolemia Overview

4. Hypercholesterolemia- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Hypercholesterolemia Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Hypercholesterolemia Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Hypercholesterolemia Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Hypercholesterolemia Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Hypercholesterolemia Preclinical Stage Products

10. Hypercholesterolemia Therapeutics Assessment

11. Hypercholesterolemia Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Hypercholesterolemia Key Companies

14. Hypercholesterolemia Key Products

15. Hypercholesterolemia Unmet Needs

16. Hypercholesterolemia Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Hypercholesterolemia Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Hypercholesterolemia Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.