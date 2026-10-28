Jordan, Montenegro To Build On King's Visit To Balkan Nation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 28 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi on Wednesday welcomed Montenegro's Deputy Prime for International Relations and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ervin Ibrahimović.

The ministers discussed bilateral relations, stressing a commitment to building on the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Montenegro in May 2025, with the aim of cementing the friendly ties between the two countries and enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

They agreed to task working groups from their ministries with identifying areas for cooperation and outlining practical steps to bolster relations in economic, investment, trade, tourism, energy, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, digital transformation, and education fields.

Safadi and Ibrahimović signed a visa exemption agreement for holders of Diplomatic and service passports.

They also inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro and the Jordanian Diplomatic Institute, aimed at enhancing cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the diplomatic sphere.

The agreements are the first documents signed by the two countries since they established diplomatic relations in 2010.

Safadi expressed hope Montenegro will take part in a high-level international conference on "Humanity in War," which will take place on December 7, 2026, in Amman.

Ibrahimović stressed his country's condemnation of "the brutal terrorist attack" on a church in the town of Hmoud, in Karak, and voicing total solidarity with Jordan. He offered condolences for the martyrs who lost their lives in the attack and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The ministers also talked about regional developments, as well as efforts to end the escalation, restore calm, and bring about security and stability in the region.

They also addressed developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Safadi emphasized the need to consolidate stability in Gaza, implement all provisions of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, and ensure the delivery of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

He also called for cessation of illegal Israeli actions in the West Bank, which undermine the two-state solution and the prospects for peace, recognizing Montenegro's support for the two-state solution.

Safadi and Ibrahimović agreed to maintain communication to enhance bilateral cooperation, as well as collaboration within international organizations, and continue coordination on regional and international issues of common interest.

//Petra//SS