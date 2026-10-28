Ayla Oasis Launches Sustainability Report, Zero Plastic Initiative

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AQABA, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Ayla Oasis Development Company (AODC) launched its 2025 sustainability report and the "Zero Plastic" initiative Wednesday during Ayla Sustainability Day 2026, to review achievements and discuss priorities for the next phase.

During the launching ceremony, Environment Commissioner Nedal Ouran of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) said environment protection in Aqaba is a "shared" responsibility, which requires cooperation among official bodies, the private sector and the local community.

He highlighted the importance of private sector initiatives in preserving the environment and natural resources.

Ouran praised Ayla's efforts to document its performance, share its results and launch initiatives to reduce plastic waste, which strengthens environmental awareness and turns it into daily practices that help protect Aqaba and its marine environment.

In turn, Sahl Dudin, Managing Director at Ayla Oasis Development Company, said Ayla seeks to translate its environmental and social responsibility into daily practices, which cover energy and resource use, facilities management and project planning.

He added that the report allows the company to assess achievements, identify areas that need more work and share results clearly with partners.

Ayla said the "Zero Plastic" initiative aims to reduce the use of single-use plastics in its operations and activities. It also seeks to encourage employees and stakeholders to adopt reusable alternatives.

Ayla reviewed the progress of its projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste management and biodiversity protection. These include investment in photovoltaic solar energy systems and consumption-saving solutions.

On its extent, the report documents Ayla's performance in environmental, social and corporate governance areas, noting efforts in managing resources, improving operational efficiency, protecting the environment and supporting the local community.

It also allows partners and stakeholders to follow results and progress toward the company's "long-term" goals.

//Petra// NQ