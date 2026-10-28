Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Ukrainian Forces Deny Russian Claims Of Capturing Barylivka In Sumy Region

Ukrainian Forces Deny Russian Claims Of Capturing Barylivka In Sumy Region


Date: 2026-10-28 09:37:34

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 8th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported this in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

"Barylivka in the Sumy region remains under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces. The Russian claim that they have captured it is false. There have not even been any attempts to storm the village, and the 'decisive offensive operations' by the 41st Motor Rifle Regiment have taken place only on Telegram channels and in comments," the Ukrainian defenders said.

Read also: Budanov denies Russian claims of capturing Dobropillia

They noted that the reason for the enemy's activity is simple: with only a few days left until the end of October, the Russians needed to report the capture of Ukrainian settlements for the month.

MENAFN28102026000193011044ID1111879289


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search