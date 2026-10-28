Ukrainian Forces Deny Russian Claims Of Capturing Barylivka In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The 8th Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces reported this in a Facebook post, according to Ukrinform.

"Barylivka in the Sumy region remains under the control of Ukraine's Defense Forces. The Russian claim that they have captured it is false. There have not even been any attempts to storm the village, and the 'decisive offensive operations' by the 41st Motor Rifle Regiment have taken place only on Telegram channels and in comments," the Ukrainian defenders said.

Budanov denies Russian claims of capturing Dobropillia

They noted that the reason for the enemy's activity is simple: with only a few days left until the end of October, the Russians needed to report the capture of Ukrainian settlements for the month.