Artist Farid Rasulov Meets Art Lovers At Azerkhalcha Exhibition Hall

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

An event featuring artist Farid Rasulov and art lovers was held at the Azerkhalcha exhibition hall in Icherisheher.

The discussion focused on how Rasulov's works take on a new artistic form through carpet-making, as well as on Stitches That Keep Tales Alive: Karabakh Carpets, a collection created in collaboration with OJSC Azerkhalcha.

The conversation explored how an artistic idea is translated into a carpet, the creative collaboration between an artist and a carpet maker, the artistic value of handwoven carpets, and the place of traditional craftsmanship in contemporary art. Participants also discussed the carpet as both a work of art and an interior piece, the collection's limited edition, and new ways of expressing Azerbaijan's carpet-weaving traditions.

Created in partnership with OJSC Azerkhalcha, Stitches That Keep Tales Alive: Karabakh Carpets presents the traditions of Karabakh carpet-making through a contemporary artistic language. The collection treats this tradition not merely as a remnant of the past, but as a living part of contemporary art. The project reactivates ancient patterns in a modern visual context. Its central idea is to create a meaningful dialogue between heritage and modernity, bringing together our tales and history with contemporary artistic thought in every woven stitch.

Created especially for the International Carpet Festival, the collection was first presented there, where it was warmly received. It features six carpets: The Tale of the White Horse and the Birds, The Legend of the Karabakh Horse, The Pattern of Elegance, Echoes of Golden Feathers, The Tiger in the Stitches and Pomegranate, Crown of the Night. Made from a wool-and-silk blend using a 3D technique, the collection is built on the idea that preservation alone is not enough: cultural heritage must remain dynamic to stay relevant.

During the event, guests had the opportunity to view the carpets up close and touch them.

The carpets from the collection, created by Farid Rasulov in collaboration with OJSC Azerkhalcha, will also be on display at the Beyond Memory exhibition, presented at QGallery in Icherisheher during the festival Flight to Baku. Art Weekend: Feel the Future NOW, taking place from 30 October to 1 November.