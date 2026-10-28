No Confirmation Of Malaysians Affected By Spain Train Collision, Embassy Contacts Authorities

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 (NNN) -- The Malaysian Embassy in Madrid has yet to receive confirmation of any Malaysians affected by a collision involving two high-speed passenger trains near Urda, Toledo, Spain, on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation through the Malaysian Embassy in Madrid following the collision, which occurred at approximately 8.54 am local time.

“The Embassy is in contact with the relevant Spanish authorities and railway operators to ascertain whether any Malaysians were among the passengers involved and to coordinate consular assistance should the need arise,” the ministry said in a media advisory on Wednesday.

It added that high-speed rail services between Madrid and Andalusia had reportedly been suspended following the incident.

The Foreign Ministry advised Malaysians travelling in Spain, particularly those planning to use the affected railway services, to check the latest service updates directly with their respective operators and make alternative travel arrangements where necessary.

It also urged Malaysians who may have been affected by the incident, or anyone with information concerning Malaysian nationals who may have been involved, to contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Madrid to assist with verification and the provision of consular assistance.

Malaysians residing in or travelling to Spain have been encouraged to register and regularly update their contact details via the e-Konsular portal at

For immediate consular assistance or emergencies, the ministry said Malaysian citizens could contact the Malaysian Embassy in Madrid through its 24-hour emergency helpline at +34 659 894 943, general enquiry lines at +34 91 555 0684 or +34 91 555 0737, or via email at....

The ministry said it would continue to monitor developments closely and provide further updates as necessary.

--NNN