HPM Consultants Announces New Online Training Course: Construction Delay Analysis For Project Managers

New self-paced program gives project teams practical tools to identify, document, and manage schedule delays

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

California, USA, October 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - HPM Consultants today announced the launch of a new online training course, Construction Delay Analysis for Project Managers, designed to show how schedule delays are identified, documented, and resolved. The self-paced program draws on the experience in complex construction disputes.

Schedule delays remain one of the most common sources of cost overruns and disagreement on active projects. Many project managers learn construction delay analysis only after a dispute begins, when records are incomplete, and positions have hardened. The new course brings that knowledge forward so teams can protect their projects from the start.

“Project managers are often the first to see a delay develop, and what they record in that moment can decide how a claim is later resolved,” said a spokesperson for HPM Consultants.“This course gives them the practical skills to document delays clearly and with confidence.”

The curriculum is built around real project situations. Participants learn to read and update baseline schedules, track progress against the plan, and recognize when a change or disruption affects the critical path. Lessons emphasize clear, contemporaneous documentation.

Modules also introduce core concepts in construction scheduling, including sequencing logic, float, and how updates should be maintained throughout a project. Well-kept schedules reduce disagreement and make delays easier to explain to owners, contractors, and legal teams.

HPM Consultants developed the course from years of work in delay analysis consulting, where the firm reviews schedules and records to determine what caused lost time. That experience shapes every lesson, so participants learn the same logical approach used in practice.

A dedicated section explains the basics of forensic schedule analysis, including how analysts compare planned and actual progress to isolate delay events. Project managers gain a clearer view of what reviewers look for and why consistent records matter.

Good analysis starts long before anyone considers a dispute the spokesperson added. When project managers keep accurate schedules and records, they give every party a fair, factual picture of what actually happened. The course is intended for project managers, schedulers, owners representatives, and contractors who want a stronger understanding of how delays are evaluated. No prior dispute experience is required.

HPM Consultants also supports regional clients through a San Diego, CA construction delay analyst who helps owners and contractors understand delay events on active projects. For matters that proceed to formal proceedings, a San Diego, CA construction scheduling expert witness from the firm provides independent testimony grounded in evidence.

Participants also receive practical templates and checklists for logging delay events, tracking contract notices, and preparing clear summaries for project stakeholders. These resources can be applied on live projects right away.

Enrollment details and course materials are available through the HPM Consultants website. The firm expects demand for practical delay training to keep growing across the industry.

About HPM Consultants

HPM Consultants is a leading provider of construction expert witness services, specializing in scheduling, delay analysis, and delay damages. Established in 2007, the firm has become a globally recognized leader in resolving complex construction disputes, serving owners, contractors, and legal teams with credible, evidence-based analysis, expert testimony, and pre-litigation consulting that clients can rely on.