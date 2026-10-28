Your 1 Plumber Helps Maryland Homeowners Get Plumbing Ready For Thanksgiving And The Holidays

The Germantown-headquartered company is promoting pre-holiday checks for garbage disposals, water heaters, drains, and leaks, along with prepaid service vouchers.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Germantown, MD, October 28, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - Your 1 Plumber is helping Maryland homeowners prepare for holiday plumbing demands ahead of Thanksgiving on November 26. For households looking for a plumber in Germantown or elsewhere in its four-county service area, the company is promoting preventative checks and timely repairs as holiday hosting puts extra demand on kitchens, bathrooms, and hot water.







Kitchen drains deserve special attention., which serves Montgomery and Prince George's Counties, reports that grease contributes to about 32 percent of sewer overflows in its system. It also notes that plumbers expect more clogged pipes and costly sewer backups the day after Thanksgiving. Its advice is to collect cooled grease in a can, let it solidify, and throw it in the trash instead of pouring it down the drain.

“Holiday cooking and houseguests test every drain, toilet, and water heater in the house. We encourage homeowners to check these systems early. Catching a small problem before Thanksgiving is easier than fixing a big one with a full house.” - Company Spokesperson.

For kitchens, the company repairs and replaces garbage disposals of any brand and helps homeowners weigh repair against replacement. Its drain cleaning service clears clogs in sinks, tubs, showers, and toilets. Video inspection can locate stubborn blockages deeper in the line.

Hot water is next. Each water heater repair includes a safety inspection, and the company handles water heater replacement in Maryland for gas, electric, and tankless units. Homeowners can also call for a free water heater age check.

Bathrooms are busier during gatherings, too. The company's toilet replacement service includes standard and accessible models, so older fixtures can be replaced.

Prepaid add a seasonal option. Homeowners can buy a $100 voucher for $50, a $175 voucher for $100, or a $300 voucher for $200, for personal use or as gifts. Vouchers apply to any product, service, or repair, with one voucher per service call and residential use only. Homeowners can also mark a request as an emergency or urgent on the online form.

Homeowners looking for a plumber in Columbia, MD, or elsewhere across Montgomery, Howard, Frederick, and Prince George's Counties can contact the team to book a pre-holiday visit. Anyone searching for plumbers in Maryland can find details at.

About Your 1 Plumber

Your 1 Plumber is a plumbing company headquartered in Germantown, Maryland. For more than 15 years, it has served homeowners in Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties with plumbing repairs, installations, water heaters, sump pumps, drain and sewer work, and well systems.

Contact Information

Website:

Address: 13504 Jamieson Pl, Germantown, MD 20874